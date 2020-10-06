SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Beating Florida State Is Still Very Important For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is trying to win an ACC Championship and its trying to get back to the College Football Playoff, so obviously beating every opponent is important on the micro level. Beating Florida State is also extremely important on the macro level on a number of levels.

Florida State holds a 6-3 all-time series advantage over Notre Dame, and the Irish are just 1-2 against the Seminoles under head coach Brian Kelly. The most recent matchup was a thorough beating, as Notre Dame dominated the Seminoles by a 42-13 score, and the offense racked up 365 rushing yards in the win.

Beating the Seminoles this weekend would give Notre Dame its first winning streak in this series. 

Notre Dame also starts the 2021 season at Florida State. Winning these next two matchups, something the Irish should do, would give the Irish a three-game win streak in four seasons.

That kind of dominance is very important from a recruiting standpoint.

The reality is Florida State is down as a program right now, both on the field and on the recruiting trail, but they still carry a lot of name recognition. It wasn't that long ago (2016, 2017) that the Seminoles were landing top five caliber recruiting classes. Florida State is the kind of program that their next 10-win season would likely be immediately followed by a top recruiting class.

If first-year head coach Mike Norvell gets the program turned around on the field there is no doubt the Seminoles will once again be a powerhouse on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame owning a win-streak would give the Irish a strong selling point when going toe-to-toe against the Seminoles. Dominating Florida State while they are down would make that statement even stronger.

It reminds me of Notre Dame's 2010 Sun Bowl victory over Miami. It was a dominant win over a Hurricane team that finished 7-6 that season, and they were going through a coaching change. On the surface it wasn't overly impressive, but it was still a win over Miami, and that mattered. Notre Dame got a boost on the recruiting trail with that win.

So no, beating a 1-3 Florida State wouldn't do much for Notre Dame's 2020 playoff resume, but it would be far more important for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Florida State

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Must Now Push All The Chips In For Dont'e Thornton

Notre Dame is now one player away from having a program changing offense, and Dont'e Thornton could be the key for that

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Notre Dame Bowl Options Change In Latest ESPN Projections

One ESPN writer now has Notre Dame headed to the Fiesta Bowl to face a Pac 12 squad

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

A look at the football rivalry between Notre Dame and Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

brnd

Latest Covid-19 Numbers For Notre Dame Are Strong

Notre Dame's latest Covid-19 numbers show the program has gotten through its recent outbreak in impressive fashion

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

Notre Dame Stands Out Early With Athletic 2022 Edge Defender

Omaha (Neb.) Burke standout edge defender Devon Jackson has Notre Dame high on his list

Nathan Atkins

Florida State Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Florida State has released its depth chart for its matchup against Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Florida State At First Glance: Four Names Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

We kick off Florida State week with four names that Notre Dame fans need to know

RPalmeri

Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Four

Recapping how former Notre Dame players performed in week four of the NFL season

Bryan Driskell