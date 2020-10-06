Beating Florida State Is Still Very Important For Notre Dame

Notre Dame is trying to win an ACC Championship and its trying to get back to the College Football Playoff, so obviously beating every opponent is important on the micro level. Beating Florida State is also extremely important on the macro level on a number of levels.

Florida State holds a 6-3 all-time series advantage over Notre Dame, and the Irish are just 1-2 against the Seminoles under head coach Brian Kelly. The most recent matchup was a thorough beating, as Notre Dame dominated the Seminoles by a 42-13 score, and the offense racked up 365 rushing yards in the win.

Beating the Seminoles this weekend would give Notre Dame its first winning streak in this series.

Notre Dame also starts the 2021 season at Florida State. Winning these next two matchups, something the Irish should do, would give the Irish a three-game win streak in four seasons.

That kind of dominance is very important from a recruiting standpoint.

The reality is Florida State is down as a program right now, both on the field and on the recruiting trail, but they still carry a lot of name recognition. It wasn't that long ago (2016, 2017) that the Seminoles were landing top five caliber recruiting classes. Florida State is the kind of program that their next 10-win season would likely be immediately followed by a top recruiting class.

If first-year head coach Mike Norvell gets the program turned around on the field there is no doubt the Seminoles will once again be a powerhouse on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame owning a win-streak would give the Irish a strong selling point when going toe-to-toe against the Seminoles. Dominating Florida State while they are down would make that statement even stronger.

It reminds me of Notre Dame's 2010 Sun Bowl victory over Miami. It was a dominant win over a Hurricane team that finished 7-6 that season, and they were going through a coaching change. On the surface it wasn't overly impressive, but it was still a win over Miami, and that mattered. Notre Dame got a boost on the recruiting trail with that win.

So no, beating a 1-3 Florida State wouldn't do much for Notre Dame's 2020 playoff resume, but it would be far more important for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail.

