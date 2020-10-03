Notre Dame Begins Practice Preparation For Florida State

Notre Dame is set to hit the practice field today for the first time since it placed a pause on activities following a Covid-19 outbreak within the program. The Irish were forced to postpone their September 26 matchup against Wake Forest, but the timing of their October 3 bye comes at the perfect time.

Notre Dame started conditioning and weight lifting during the week, but there were a number of players still in quarantine and isolation. Head coach Brian Kelly noted during the week that he expects at least 90% of his team to be back on the field today, and more will join the squad in the coming days.

After going over a week without practicing, Notre Dame faces a number of challenges as it prepares for next weekend’s contest against the Seminoles. None, however, are insurmountable or long lasting.

The timing of the setback worked out well for Notre Dame, if that can be said about a situation in which the Irish had to postpone a game. Notre Dame went through over a month of summer workouts, over a month of fall camp and two weeks of game preparation before the postponement. That means the players got in a great deal of drill work, so a full week on the practice field should allow them to quickly get back on track in that regard.

Having a bye week following the postponement aided Notre Dame’s ability to get back on the field with as little disruption as possible.

The biggest challenges they face as they get back on the field today are timing, communication, cohesion and getting back into game shape. I do not expect a great deal of hard tackling this week, at least not in early practices, and that is not a top concern for me at this point.

On offense I’m concerned about how quickly they can get their timing where it needs to be. That includes the timing between quarterback Ian Book and his receivers, who haven’t played pitch and catch in over a week. It includes the timing of the running backs attacking the line of scrimmage and making clean reads, and the timing for the offensive linemen when working together on blocking schemes.

Defensively, the timing of the blitz packages that were so impactful in the first two weeks will likely need some work to get back on track. The defenders will also need time getting their pass rush timing and coverage timing back, which could be a challenge in the first week back on the practice field.

My biggest concern on defense is communication, and the fact the Irish defenders haven’t had field work together in over a week. When Kelly talked about being able to get so many players back after missing time, these two areas are the most impacted.

One player needing to get his timing back with a unit that is working on all cylinders is something coaches are adept at, and it’s not all that complicated. Getting your entire unit going after everyone was out is in a small way like starting fall camp over again. It won’t take a month to get on the same page since they already went through camp and missed just over a week and a half, but it will still take some time.

The same is true for the communication, which might take a few practices to get everyone back on the same page. Good timing and communication equals the kind of cohesion needed to play at a high level. Communication lapses on defense can be especially problematic, and they often result in big plays for the opposition.

While getting some physical work in with blocking and tackling is important, it would be wise for Notre Dame to focus on speed, tempo and getting as many reps as possible over the next week. Doing so is the best way to get the timing, communication and conditioning fast tracked.

As long as Notre Dame doesn’t have any more setbacks, and as long as the coaches are laser focused on high volume of reps, timing and communication I fully expect the Irish to outclass Florida State. When they get back on the field for the Louisville game they should be completely back to full speed.

