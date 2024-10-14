Notre Dame Football Loses All-American Defender for Year
The injury bug continues to bite the Notre Dame defense in a major way
Notre Dame has had to deal with a slew of injuries on defense in 2024 and this past game against Stanford, perhaps the biggest to date took place.
Star junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who is arguably Notre Dame's top defender will miss the remainder of the season.
Marcus Freeman announced the news during Monday's regular press conference. Morrison suffered a hip injury against Stanford that will require surgery.
With that there is a very strong chance that Morrison, viewed by most NFL draft analysts as a likely first round draft pick, is done playing at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated will have more on this story as it develops.
