Beuerlein Breakdown: A Look Back At Pitt, And Forward At Georgia Tech

Notre Dame earned an impressive victory over the Pitt Panthers last weekend, and today the Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein, a 17-year NFL veteran, broke down what he saw against the Panthers, and looks forward at what he wants to see from Notre Dame against Georgia Tech.

In the first part of our interview, Beuerlein recaps the Notre Dame performance over Pitt. There is a great deal of attention on the play of quarterback Ian Book.

Notre Dame is 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country, while Georgia Tech is 2-4 and is coming off back-to-back losses in which it was outscored 121-34. In the second part of our interview, Beuerlein talks about what he wants to see from Notre Dame in the contest.

The final portion begins with a discussion of the Notre Dame offense against the Georgia Tech defense. That is followed by a conversation of the matchup of the Irish defense against the Georgia Tech offense. There is also one matchup between the Irish offense and the Yellow Jacket defense that Beuerlein wants to see.

Our discussion concludes with the former Irish quarterback discussing what he wants to see from Notre Dame in this game as the program looks to build some momentum for its Nov. 7 matchup against Clemson.

