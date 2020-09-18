SI.com
Beuerlein Breaks Down Ian Book, Notre Dame Defense, Duke Win, South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame earned a sloppy but hard-fought season-opening victory over Duke last weekend. Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein joined Irish Breakdown to talk about that victory and what he wants to see from the Fighting Irish when they take on South Florida this weekend.

Part one of the interview dives into the performance of the Notre Dame offense. Beuerlein begins with analysis of running back Kyren Williams, who was impressive in his first career start.

That is followed by analysis of quarterback Ian Book, the Irish offensive line and the wide receivers. He then talks about what he wants to see from Book, the line and the rest of the offense when they square off against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

Part two of the interview dives into the performance of the Notre Dame defense. The Irish got off to a rough early start, much like the offense, but they rallied and dominated in the second half. Beuerlein breaks down what he saw from the defense, discusses whether or not he would play safety Kyle Hamilton (who is battling an ankle injury) this weekend and what he wants to see from the Irish defense against the Bulls.

The show concludes with Beuerlein talking about how he thinks the game against the Bulls will go this weekend.

