Blake Fisher Gets Another Shot At Freshman Success

Notre Dame freshman Blake Fisher is back in the starting lineup after missing much of the season with a knee injury

Notre Dame had a freshman All-American at left tackle this season, but it wasn't the player we expected to be. Against Oklahoma State, Fighting Irish fans will get a chance to see both on the field together for the first time all season.

Freshman phenom Blake Fisher was expected to be that rookie All-American after he won the starting left tackle job in fall camp. The 6-6, 330-pound freshman was outstanding in the spring and excited coaches, teammates and other observations with his unique blend of size, athleticism, power and feel for the game.

A knee injury knocked Fisher out of the season opener, and that injury cost him the remainder of the regular season. His next two replacements - sophomores Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker - both struggled before also going down with an injury. That is when freshman Joe Alt stepped into the lineup and solidified the left tackle position.

An unfortunate injury to Fisher ultimately led to Alt stepping into the lineup, and he earned Freshman All-American honors. Another unfortunate injury, this time to veteran Josh Lugg, has opened up a void in the starting lineup that Fisher will now fill.

This will be the first time all season that Alt and Fisher are on the field together, and in some strange way having a pair of true freshman at tackle is a somewhat comforting situation for Notre Dame.

Oklahoma State led the nation with 54 sacks, and the Cowboy defense also registered 53 more hits on the quarterback according to PFF. Protecting quarterback Jack Coan from OSU's relentless pass rush is priority number one for the Notre Dame offense, and it will rely on a pair of true freshmen to make that happen.

Alt stepped into the lineup at offensive tackle in the loss to Cincinnati and made his first start a week later against Virginia Tech. Alt allowed two pressures against Cincinnati but only gave up five total pressures during his seven starts, finishing the season with Notre Dame's highest pass blocking success rate on the roster (PFF).

His steadiness in the pass game far surpasses his youth and inexperience. It wasn't until Alt stepped into the lineup that the left tackle position was finally settled.

Fisher never got a chance to stabilize the position, but he'll his shot at right tackle against the Cowboys.

It's asking a lot of a first-year player that hasn't taken a snap in four months, but Fisher is not your typical freshman. What we don't know is where he is from a technical standpoint, from an endurance standpoint and from a getting up to game speed standpoint. His endurance and the stability of his injured knee is especially concerning considering his size.

If Fisher is able to hold up and looks as good in the bowl game as he did in the first half against Florida State he should be able to hold his own at right tackle. His length and size are elite, and during the spring and in limited action against Florida State he showed the quickness to handle the edge. The matchup against Florida State and standout edge rusher Jermaine Johnson was a tough one, but the Cowboys won't be any easier, and Fisher will need to have his five-star talent on full display.

Losing Lugg is a blow from a leadership and experience standpoint, and it's a tough blow for a young man that has battled through a lot o adversity during his Notre Dame career. This isn't a "good thing" by any means, but Lugg being out does give Irish fans a possible first look at the future at tackle for the Irish.

