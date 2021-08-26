Bold Predictions For The Notre Dame Defense In 2021

Notre Dame has played mostly outstanding football on defense the last four seasons, and that unit will once again be expected to be one of the nation's best in 2021. How well first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman can keep that unit rolling is going to have a big impact on the 2021 season.

Before the season starts Irish Breakdown has made four bold predictions for the offense. These predictions are sort of a "if everything goes right this could happen" scenario.

Here are my four bold predictions for the Irish defense:

1. Notre Dame Defense Will Set A Brian Kelly-Era Record In Tackles For Loss — Freeman's defense is supposed to be about disruption, and there's arguably no greater statistic that defines disruption than tackles for loss. Notre Dame's best mark under Kelly is the 92 stops for loss in 2019, and its highest TFL's per game was 7.5 last season. I predict that Notre Dame will blow past both numbers. Not only do I think Notre Dame will set high marks under Kelly, I predict that Notre Dame will shoot past 100 TFL's this season, with both the defensive line and linebackers being the primary beneficiaries.

2. Notre Dame Will Force At Least 30 Turnovers — If TFL's aren't the best way to evaluate disruption than turnovers would be it, and predictions one and two go hand-in-hand in many ways. If Notre Dame breaks the BK record in TFL's it will also force a lot more turnovers, so my next bold prediction is the Irish also force at least 30 turnovers, which would be another BK-era best. Production in these two areas are also imperative for Notre Dame being capable of making the stops needed to win the big games. I'm not talking about just Wisconsin, North Carolina, Cincinnati, USC, etc. I'm also talking about being able to beat Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

3. Notre Dame Will Hold At Least Four Opponents To Single Digits — Notre Dame's highest mark for holding opponents to single digits is six, which happened in 2012. Since then the highest mark is four (2019). I think Notre Dame at least ties that mark of four this season, which will be impressive considering this is the best group of offenses on a schedule that Notre Dame has faced in several years.

4. DT Jayson Ademilola Will Record More Than 10 Tackles For loss — Part of the reason for my optimism about the TFL numbers is my confidence that the Notre Dame defensive line is going to be outstanding. Part of my confidence in the defensive line is my anticipation that Jayson Ademilola is going to be a breakout national star. Ademilola must prove he can stay healthy, but if he does I prediction a monster season with at least 11 tackles for loss and at least 4-5 sacks this season.

