Game Day Chat: #2 Notre Dame at Boston College

All the news, updates and analysis for Notre Dame's contest against Boston College

The second ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to take on the Boston College Eagles (5-3) this afternoon. Notre Dame looks to take one step closer to competing for the ACC title.

Irish Breakdown will have all the latest news, updates and analysis of the matchup, and you can find that all in this post. I'll give my live thoughts and analysis of the game. This is also where you will be able to chat about the game with me and other Notre Dame fans.

1:43 PM - According to multiple sources, Notre Dame will be without junior DT Jayson Ademilola for today's game, and he could be out a few weeks. The full story can be found HERE.

Notre Dame has since confirmed the news on Ademilola:

Before the game starts, be sure to get caught up on all the pregame analysis of this matchup.

PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Boston College Preview

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Boston College Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

First Glance: Boston College

First Glance: BC Players To Know - Offense

First Glance: BC Players To Know - Defense

Keys To Victory

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. BC

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. BC

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Offense

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. BC Edition - Defense

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking BC With AJ Black

Beating Boston College Means Stopping Phil Jurkovec

Brian Kelly Talks About Phil Jurkovec

Notre Dame Run Defense Keeps Dominating ... And It's Not Slowing Down

Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi

Notre Dame Gets An Opportunity For Redemption vs. BC

Notre Dame Has Not Arrived Yet ... And That's A Good Thing

Recruiting and Development Paying Huge Dividends For Notre Dame's DL

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter