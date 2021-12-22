Notre Dame Bowl Preview: A Look At The Oklahoma State Offense

The 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) take on the 9th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1. Oklahoma State was the Big 12 regular season champs and came just an inch away from winning the Big 12 title game as well.

Oklahoma State won this season due to its defense, but when it was at its best the offense was rolling. In our latest podcast we break down the Oklahoma State offense and discuss what makes it good, and why it struggled for much of the season.

We begin the podcast with a big picture look at Oklahoma State, and how different it is in 2021 compared to past seasons when it was such an explosive offense. At the outset we dive into Oklahoma State's offensive stats and look at how they stack up in the Big 12 and nationally. Of course we also spend some time talking about head coach Mike Gundy, who has done a good job for a long time with the Cowboys.

Next we go in the film room a bit to break down the Oklahoma State offense. We show their top three personnel groupings and discuss the structure of the offense, including why the offense is more conservative than it has been in the past.

Then we talk about the Oklahoma State pass offense, which is where you see the biggest changes from past seasons. We discuss how the young receiving corps factors into that, how quarterback Spencer Sanders factors into that and how Oklahoma State trying to be more defensive oriented factors into that.

We wrap up the OSU portions of the podcast with a look at their run game. During this portion of the show we talk about what make up Oklahoma State's "bread and butter" runs and also dive into some of the other runs they like to use to complement the top runs. During this section we also discuss the "difference" between the stretch play and the outside zone from shotgun. We also discuss how Sanders impacts the run game.

Following the Oklahoma State break down we spend time answering questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

