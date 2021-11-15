Notre Dame To Face Old Nemesis In Latest Bowl Projections

Notre Dame's bowl projections are all over the place after week 11, including two that have the Irish facing an old nemesis

Another weekend of upsets have once again shaken up bowl projections for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football universe. The latest batch has Notre Dame slated for two different bowls and five different opponents, including some long-time rivals.

The most intriguing is the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Michigan, which is what Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Bleacher Report project for Notre Dame. The Irish and Wolverines haven't met since 2019 and aren't slated to meet for more than a decade. There is a lot of history, and the matchup this season would be quite intriguing, especially since it would be the first time the two schools have ever met in the postseason.

Notre Dame is 3-4 against Michigan during Brian Kelly's tenure, but the Irish have won two of the last three.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura also has Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, but he projects the Irish to get a rematch against Cincinnati. The Bearcats, of course, beat Notre Dame by a 24-13 score in October. Notre Dame has won five straight since that matchup, including four straight by double digits.

CollegeFootballNews.com projects Notre Dame to face Michigan State, another longtime Irish rival. The Spartans are having a resurgence this season under second-year coach Mel Tucker, who has Michigan State ranked 7th with an 8-1 record.

Notre Dame is 4-2 against Michigan State during Kelly's tenure. The Irish beat Michigan State 38-18 the last time the two teams met, which was back during the 2017 season.

Athlon Sports now has Notre Dame projected to play Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Irish have never faced the Cowboys on the football field.

CBS Sports projects Notre Dame to the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh, the same as it had last week.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter