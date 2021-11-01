Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame's New Year's Six Bowl Projections Are Getting Interesting

    Notre Dame's winning streak has the Irish projected to make a New Year's Six Bowl game
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Once the college football calendar enters the month of November the focus on the postseason becomes much stronger, and more realistic. Right now the Irish appear poised to lock up a New Year's Six Bowl as long as Notre Dame keeps winning.

    CBS Sports has Notre Dame projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats are projected to be the opponent. Kentucky is currently 6-2 after getting beat by Mississippi State this past weekend. 

    ESPN's bowl projections also have Notre Dame playing in the Fiesta Bowl. There are two projections from ESPN, so there are two opponents. One (Mark Schlabach) has Notre Dame slated to play Wake Forest while the other (Kyle Bonagura) has the Irish facing off against Oklahoma State.

    Notre Dame has never faced Kentucky or Oklahoma State and it is 5-0 against Wake Forest, with all five games coming during the Brian Kelly era.

    Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork projects the Irish to play Wake Forest as well, but he has Notre Dame scheduled to face the Deacons in the Peach Bowl.

    Notre Dame is 1-4 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl, with its only win coming on Jan. 1, 1989 against West Virginia, a victory that earned the Fighting Irish their last national championship. Notre Dame has never played in the Peach Bowl.

    The Irish have not won a "major bowl" since beating Texas A&M by a 24-21 score in Cotton Bowl back on Jan. 1, 1994. Notre Dame has gone 0-8 in major bowls (Orange, Fiesta, Rose, Cotton, Sugar, Peach).

    Notre Dame is 5-5 in bowl games under Kelly. The Irish have defeated LSU twice, Miami, Iowa State and Rutgers while losing to Alabama twice, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida State.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame's New Year's Six Bowl Projections Are Getting Interesting

    18 seconds ago
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Huge Week 9 Games Shake Up Rankings

    2 hours ago
    Kurt Hinish
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Final Analysis On The Notre Dame Win Over UNC

    4 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over North Carolina

    6 hours ago
    NaNa Osafo-Mensah
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over North Carolina

    17 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Rises To No. 8 In Latest Associated Press Poll

    20 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Kyren Williams, Notre Dame Ground Game Breakout In Victory Over UNC

    22 hours ago
    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    22 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Victory, Jack Coan, Kyren Williams

    22 hours ago