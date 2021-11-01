Notre Dame's New Year's Six Bowl Projections Are Getting Interesting

Notre Dame's winning streak has the Irish projected to make a New Year's Six Bowl game

Once the college football calendar enters the month of November the focus on the postseason becomes much stronger, and more realistic. Right now the Irish appear poised to lock up a New Year's Six Bowl as long as Notre Dame keeps winning.

CBS Sports has Notre Dame projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats are projected to be the opponent. Kentucky is currently 6-2 after getting beat by Mississippi State this past weekend.

ESPN's bowl projections also have Notre Dame playing in the Fiesta Bowl. There are two projections from ESPN, so there are two opponents. One (Mark Schlabach) has Notre Dame slated to play Wake Forest while the other (Kyle Bonagura) has the Irish facing off against Oklahoma State.

Notre Dame has never faced Kentucky or Oklahoma State and it is 5-0 against Wake Forest, with all five games coming during the Brian Kelly era.

Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork projects the Irish to play Wake Forest as well, but he has Notre Dame scheduled to face the Deacons in the Peach Bowl.

Notre Dame is 1-4 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl, with its only win coming on Jan. 1, 1989 against West Virginia, a victory that earned the Fighting Irish their last national championship. Notre Dame has never played in the Peach Bowl.

The Irish have not won a "major bowl" since beating Texas A&M by a 24-21 score in Cotton Bowl back on Jan. 1, 1994. Notre Dame has gone 0-8 in major bowls (Orange, Fiesta, Rose, Cotton, Sugar, Peach).

Notre Dame is 5-5 in bowl games under Kelly. The Irish have defeated LSU twice, Miami, Iowa State and Rutgers while losing to Alabama twice, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida State.

