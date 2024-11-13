Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections: Irish Make Strong Push for Home Playoff Spot
Notre Dame is on a roll and within striking distance of making the College Football Playoff.
The question has moved from Notre Dame making the CFP to asking whether it will host a home playoff game.
Personally, I'm fascinated to see if Notre Dame can get into a top six seed because that would bring a potential second round date with the ACC, Big 12 or Group of Five representative instead of the champion of the Big Ten or SEC.
So what do the so-called experts see happening with Notre Dame in the postseason following what was a wild Week 11 of college football?
College Football Bowl Projections: College Football News
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 6 seed vs. 11 Indiana
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Sports Illustrated
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Tennessee
Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Indiana
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Action Network
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Indiana
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: 247Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Alabama
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: CBS Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Penn State
Location: State College, Penn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Athlon Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Alabama
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Bonagura)
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Indiana
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Schlabach)
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 27, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Bud Elliott
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 8 seed vs. 9 Georgia
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Notre Dame on SI
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 8 seed vs. 9 Tennessee
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024