Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections: Irish Make Strong Push for Home Playoff Spot

And yet one prognosticator still doesn't see the Irish making the College Football Playoff

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is on a roll and within striking distance of making the College Football Playoff.

The question has moved from Notre Dame making the CFP to asking whether it will host a home playoff game.

Personally, I'm fascinated to see if Notre Dame can get into a top six seed because that would bring a potential second round date with the ACC, Big 12 or Group of Five representative instead of the champion of the Big Ten or SEC.

So what do the so-called experts see happening with Notre Dame in the postseason following what was a wild Week 11 of college football?

College Football Bowl Projections: College Football News

Notre Dame Stadium in the snow during a game against Boston College in 2022.
Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Heavy snow falls in the third quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 6 seed vs. 11 Indiana
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame takes on Tennessee in 2004
Nov 6, 2004; Knoxville, TN, USA; Norte Dame Fighting Irish defense stops Tennessee Volunteers runningback #31 Gerald Riggs Jr. in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium. Fighting Irish beat the Vols 17-13. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Tennessee
Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: USA TODAY Sports

An Indiana cheerleader during the Hoosiers defeat of Michigan in 202
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader in the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Indiana
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Action Network

Notre Dame players celebrate a touchdown against Florida State in 202
Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Deion Colzie during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Indiana
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: 247Sports

Notre Dame and Alabama signs at the 2021 Rose Bow
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Rose petals remain on the field outside Notre Dame's tunnel following their 31-14 loss to Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff Rose Bowl game on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 31-14. / Robert Franklin-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Alabama
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: CBS Sports

Notre Dame takes on Penn State in 200
Sept 8, 2007; University Park, PA, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team huddles before a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Notre Dame 31-10. / James Lang-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Penn State
Location: State College, Penn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Athlon Sports

Alabama cheerleaders lead the team onto the field against Missour
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders run onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Alabama
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Bonagura)

Indiana football fans during the team's win over Michigan in 202
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers fans in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. 8 Indiana
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Schlabach)

The Pop-Tarts mascot in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bow
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry performs for the crowd after a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 27, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Bud Elliott

Notre Dame takes on Georgia in 2017 in South Ben
Sep 9, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke (10) carries the ball as Georgia Bulldogs safety J.R. Reed (20) prepares to tackle in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 8 seed vs. 9 Georgia
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

College Football Bowl Projections: Notre Dame on SI

Jeff Samardzija runs after a catch against Tennessee in 200
Nov 5, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Jeff Samardzija (83) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 8 seed vs. 9 Tennessee
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024

