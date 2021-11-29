Notre Dame's Bowl Projection Got Shook Up In Week 13

Last week the bowl projection for Notre Dame seemed clear, both the game and the opponent. It seemed clear the Irish were headed to the Peach Bowl, and long-time rival Pitt was the common opponent among many that projected the bowls.

Michigan knocking off Ohio State shook up the bowl projections, and this week the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) has become the bowl of choice when looking at Notre Dame. Another longtime rival remains the common opponent, but it's no longer the Panthers.

Four of the seven major bowl projections I looked at project Notre Dame to face Michigan State in the Fiesta Bowl. Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Athlon Sports and CollegeFootballNews.com all project the Fighting Irish and Spartans to face each other in the Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame owns a 49-29-1 all-time record against Michigan State, and it has gone 4-2 against the Spartans since Brian Kelly arrived. The last time Notre Dame and Michigan State faced off was 2017 when the Irish earned a 38-18 road victory over the Spartans, who finished that season with a 10-3 record.

Sports Illustrated also projects Notre Dame to the Fiesta Bowl, but instead of the Spartans the Irish opponent according to SI would be the Ole Miss Rebels. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN projects the Irish to face Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame and Ole Miss played each other twice, with both teams winning a home game. The Rebels beat Notre Dame 20-13 back in 1977, and the Irish dominated to the tune of 37-14 in a 1985 rematch.

Notre Dame is 2-0 all-time against Baylor, beating the Bears 27-3 in 1998 and 41-0 in 1925.

