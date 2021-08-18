Braden Lenzy Ready To Show Off New and Improved Game

Notre Dame senior receiver Braden Lenzy is healthy and ready to show off his game, and that of the talented Irish receivers

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy can’t wait for the regular season.

Then what he knows will become public. The ND receiving core is special, according to Lenzy. It’s going to be a good year if they all stay healthy.

“After the first 11 or 12 practices, I think you’d be quite surprised if there are any questions at all about receiver,” he said. “I think that’s been very clear from day one. That’s not to brag or anything. There have been some legends and great players before us. In my mind, this is probably the best fall camp receivers we've had overall. That’s not throwing shade anywhere. That is just honest truth.”

Lenzy, a 6 foot, 183-pound senior, has elite speed and game-breaking potential.

After not playing as a freshman, Lenzy caught 11 passes for 254 yards his sophomore season with two touchdowns. Lenzy averaged over 23 yards per catch. Lenzy also carried the ball 13 times for 200 yards, good for 15.4 yards per rush.

In 2020, Lenzy struggled with injuries, one of which was with his hamstring which he said he hurt in fall camp. He missed games against Georgia Tech, Clemson and Boston College. Lenzy said he didn’t run full speed all year until Notre Dame played Alabama. Lenzy only caught seven passes for 63 yards in seven games in 2020.

“I was never actually healthy from the hamstring injury when I came back,” he said.

Lenzy said he has changed his workout habits, which he believes will help him avoid getting hurt.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries,” Lenzy stated. “A lot of those have come from not preparing or not doing as much as much as I should. In general, just through those trials learning what helps me feel better and what doesn’t and coming into the training room and getting treatment and making the effort to change my body (has helped).”

Lenzy said the core group of receivers, along with him, is Avery Davis, Kevin Austin Jr., Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys III.

Asked why this group is the best he’s seen, Lenzy said: "I just think explosives. I think we’ve done so many great things at Notre Dame at receiver and I’m just not really sure if being explosive would be that at all times. It’s not that we haven’t had the pieces. We’ve been hurt on and off. Right now, all those pieces that have been explosive are all healthy and all of them are playing at the peak of their college career. I just think everything is timing out well.”

Wilkins Jr. said that Lenzy is going to be impressive. He’s seen the improved Lenzy and it can’t be ignored. Lenzy, he said, is more physical. He’s getting the 50-50 balls against defensive backs.

“That’s wasn’t a part of him,” Wilkins Jr. said of making contested catches. “To see him make those changes and to see him make those plays that he didn’t make in the past is amazing as a brother, a teammate, and a best friend. I love to see him do that because of those contested catches he wouldn’t have made two years ago. For him to do it now, it’s amazing. It shows how much he cares for it now.”

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees confirmed Lenzy’s expectations for this receiving group.

Notre Dame struggled in the explosive department last year at the wideout position, which caused plenty of people to notice. It’s been a point of emphasis.

“We try not to pay too much attention to the opinions of others,” Rees said. “We know the talent we have. The guys might have a chip on their shoulder and they can use that to their benefit because we know the talent that’s in this room. All those guys are peaking at the highest they’ve ever been. Their commitment level has been through the roof. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve been able to stretch the field and make plays down the field. I’m proud of that group and (wide receivers coach) DelVaughn (Alexander) and what he’s done with that group and where we’re at right now. We’re going to continue to push and ask more of them.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter