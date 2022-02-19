Irish Breakdown TV: Breaking Down The Hire Of Al Golden To Notre Dame

Breaking down Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman hiring Al Golden to as the program's next defensive coordinator

It took awhile, but Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has hired the defensive coordinator tasked with replacing him. That hire was Al Golden, who came to Notre Dame after coaching six seasons in the NFL, including the last two with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the hire was made the Irish Breakdown crew got together to talk about all aspects of this decision.

There was plenty to discuss, and we started with a bit of a back story on how Golden emerged as the top candidate and how his hiring went down.

Next we talk about what we might see from Golden as a coordinator, as a coach and as a recruiter. Golden comes with the reputation as a very strong recruiter from his days as a head coach and defensive coordinator.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter