Breaking Down Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game, Brandon Davis-Swain's Commitment

In the latest Irish Breakdown episode we break down the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game and the latest commitment, Brandon Davis-Swain

Notre Dame held its annual Blue-Gold Game yesterday and the Gold Team earned a 13-10 victory. Later that day, the Fighting Irish secured a major 2024 commitment when it landed West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.

In the latest Irish Breakdown show I break down the commitment of Davis-Swain and dive into his film before breaking down the Blue-Gold Game.

The commitment of Davis-Swain this early was a bit unexpected but was very important for Notre Dame. It marks the second straight year that Notre Dame kicked off its recruiting class with a defensive lineman. After talking about his commitment we talk about Davis-Swain's game and how he projects in the Irish defense.

Our Blue-Gold Game breakdown is next, and the analysis begins with the offense. Up first in the quarterback play, and I go into detail about the subpar performance of Drew Pyne and the strong play by freshman Steve Angeli. I also break down the play of the Irish running backs, which was outstanding, and then talk about the offensive line and wide receivers.

Next the conversation turns to the Notre Dame defense, which performed quite well in the game. During the analysis I go over what I saw, and what I liked, from defensive coordinator Al Golden. That is followed by a position-by-position breakdown of the defense, beginning with the defensive line and then followed by the linebackers, which were outstanding.

During the show there were plenty of questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

