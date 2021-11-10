Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 2

    Breaking down the second installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings
    Author:

    The second installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings came out last night and Notre Dame ranked 9th. It wasn't an ideal placement for Notre Dame, but there is certainly still plenty of football left in the 2021 season.

    In the video below we break down Notre Dame's placement and also hammer the committee for the overall questionable decisions in the latest installment.

    We kick things off breaking down where Notre Dame stands, and what the Irish must do in the final three games to fight their way into the top four by season's end.

    There were plenty of other playoff topics we discussed.

    *** Alabama remaining No. 2 despite a shaky resume that now includes barely beating a 4-5 LSU team is discussed. 

    *** Ohio State jumping into the top four after its own ugly win over Nebraska was a hot topic. The Buckeyes currently have zero wins over opponents ranked in the latest Top 25.

    *** We discuss Michigan being ranked over Michigan State despite identical records, and the fact the Spartans beat the Wolverines less than two weeks ago.

    *** Cincinnati is now one spot outside of the rankings, and we discuss the manner in which the committee is looking for ways to pick apart their resume while ignoring Ohio State's flawed resume. 

