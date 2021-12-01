Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 5
The last College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 regular season came out last night and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) remained in the No. 6 slot.
Notre Dame ended its regular season on Saturday with a 45-14 victory over Stanford. Despite that convincing victory and Ohio State getting blasted by Michigan the Irish did not move in the polls. Ohio State fell behind the Irish but Oklahoma State leaped the Irish after their 37-33 victory over Oklahoma.
In our latest show we break down where Notre Dame stands in the latest rankings, why the Irish didn't move up and what needs to happen this weekend for the Irish to make the College Football Playoff.
Our show began with an overview of Notre Dame's ranking, including how the lack of any Top 25 wins impacts their resume. We also go over all the games that are scheduled to be played this upcoming weekend that could allow Notre Dame to move up in the rankings and into the College Football Playoff.
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
