Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 5

The last College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 regular season came out last night and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) remained in the No. 6 slot.

Notre Dame ended its regular season on Saturday with a 45-14 victory over Stanford. Despite that convincing victory and Ohio State getting blasted by Michigan the Irish did not move in the polls. Ohio State fell behind the Irish but Oklahoma State leaped the Irish after their 37-33 victory over Oklahoma.

In our latest show we break down where Notre Dame stands in the latest rankings, why the Irish didn't move up and what needs to happen this weekend for the Irish to make the College Football Playoff.

Our show began with an overview of Notre Dame's ranking, including how the lack of any Top 25 wins impacts their resume. We also go over all the games that are scheduled to be played this upcoming weekend that could allow Notre Dame to move up in the rankings and into the College Football Playoff.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter