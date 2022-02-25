Skip to main content

Breaking Down Notre Dame's Most Important Spring Objectives

Breaking down the things that are most important for Notre Dame to accomplish as a team, offense and defense this spring

Notre Dame is set to enter the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era, which makes it a very important period. Freeman and his new-look staff must use this period to establish what the program is going to be all about moving forward.

In our latest show we break down several aspects of this foundation building period. 

Our show kicks off with a look at the overall team objectives, which include the staff connecting with each other and then the players, the need for a culture change and leadership emerging on all levels.

Next we breakdown the main spring objectives for the offense as it looks to establish an identity under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. We spend time on the quarterback, the skill players and of course the offensive line. We also discuss why the lack of numbers at wide receiver and tight end are necessarily huge problems this spring.

The defense is our next topic of conversation. We discuss the importance of Al Golden becoming the face the defensive players turn to during the spring, and Freeman's role in making that happen. We then move onto player oriented tasks, which include all three levels of the defense.

