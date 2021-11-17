Breaking Down Notre Dame's College Football Playing Ranking

Notre Dame checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, moving up for the second straight week. The Irish continue to win and each week at least one team ahead of them loses.

Following the release of last night's rankings Irish Breakdown dove into what this means for Notre Dame, what's next for the Fighting Irish and then we discussed a number of rankings related topics.

The show begins with us breaking down Notre Dame's latest ranking and how its resume looks after this past weekend's game. Wisconsin moved up three spots, which helps Notre Dame, but Purdue fell out, which takes away a Top 25 win.

During the show we also discussed the Big Ten, the importance of head-to-head rankings, some issues we had with where certain teams are ranked and the Oregon vs. Ohio State resumes.

We also discussed Georgia vs. Alabama among many other topics. Late in the show we also talk about the standard for Notre Dame, and why getting into the playoff, regardless of the circumstances, is always beneficial for Notre Dame.

