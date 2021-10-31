Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over North Carolina

    Irish Breakdown dives into Notre Dame's victory over North Carolina
    Notre Dame and North Carolina had a shootout last night inside Notre Dame Stadium, but at the end of the night the Fighting Irish came out on top. Following the game Irish Breakdown dove into a deep analysis of the victory.

    We discussed all facets of the victory, which improved Notre Dame to 7-1 on the season.

    The show starts with a big picture look at the Notre Dame victory. It wasn't always pretty but all three phases of the team played a role in the 44-34 win. 

    We spent a lot of time talking about the play of the Notre Dame offense, including the. brilliant performance by running back Kyren Williams. Quarterback Jack Coan played well and we break down that, plus the clutch plays by the Irish skill players. We also talk about the good and not so good of the offensive line.

    Next we dive into the performance of the Notre Dame defense, which was clearly the worst of the season. There were some positives from the game, which we discuss. There were also some major issues in the win, and we dive into those as well.

    Of course, we also answer listener and subscriber questions.

