Notre Dame Stay Or Go - Breaking Down The Choices That Must Be Made For Irish Players
Notre Dame has a number of players that have tough offseason decisions about whether or not to leave for the NFL, or as a graduate transfer, or to return to South Bend for another season of football.
We will dive into deeper written reports over the next week, but in our most recent podcast we went through player-by-player and talked about what the options were, what was the latest intel we've heard about players and then offer why we think each player should either leave for the NFL or return to Notre Dame for a final season.
To begin we focused on players with NFL decisions. The players we broke down during that portion were:
Kyle Hamilton, Safety
Kyren Williams, Running Back
Kevin Austin, Wide Receiver
Jarrett Patterson, Center
Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End
Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Tackle
We also discussed players who have choices about coming back or a 5th or 6th season. Some of those players could choose to try for the NFL, but others could consider transferring. Notre Dame also must make tough decisions about who it does or doesn't bring back. The players we discussed were:
Avery Davis, Wide Receiver
Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver
Joe Wilkins Jr., Wide Receiver
George Takacs, Tight End
Joshua Lugg, Offensive Line
Drew White, Linebacker
Houston Griffith, Safety
DJ Brown, Safety
TaRiq Bracy, Cornerback
