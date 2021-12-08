Notre Dame Stay Or Go - Breaking Down The Choices That Must Be Made For Irish Players

Breaking down which Notre Dame players should stay or go when it comes to the NFL or fifth and sixth-year options

Notre Dame has a number of players that have tough offseason decisions about whether or not to leave for the NFL, or as a graduate transfer, or to return to South Bend for another season of football.

We will dive into deeper written reports over the next week, but in our most recent podcast we went through player-by-player and talked about what the options were, what was the latest intel we've heard about players and then offer why we think each player should either leave for the NFL or return to Notre Dame for a final season.

To begin we focused on players with NFL decisions. The players we broke down during that portion were:

Kyle Hamilton, Safety

Kyren Williams, Running Back

Kevin Austin, Wide Receiver

Jarrett Patterson, Center

Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End

Jayson Ademilola, Defensive Tackle

We also discussed players who have choices about coming back or a 5th or 6th season. Some of those players could choose to try for the NFL, but others could consider transferring. Notre Dame also must make tough decisions about who it does or doesn't bring back. The players we discussed were:

Avery Davis, Wide Receiver

Braden Lenzy, Wide Receiver

Joe Wilkins Jr., Wide Receiver

George Takacs, Tight End

Joshua Lugg, Offensive Line

Drew White, Linebacker

Houston Griffith, Safety

DJ Brown, Safety

TaRiq Bracy, Cornerback

