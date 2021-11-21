Breaking Down Notre Dame's Dominant Victory Over Georgia Tech

Breaking down the performance of the Notre Dame offense and defense from its convincing win over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame ended its 2021 home schedule with one of its most convincing and dominant performances of Brian Kelly's tenure in South Bend. The Irish controlled the action from start to finish and dominated in all three phases of the game.

Following the 55-0 Notre Dame victory we broke down the win and what it means for the Fighting Irish moving forward.

The show kicks off with a big picture breakdown of the win. On top of talking about specifics of this game, we talk about what it means for the 2021 season and Notre Dame's push for a College Football Playoff berth. We talk about how this is the kind of performance we expected to see Notre Dame have all season.

Next we break down the performance of the Notre Dame defense, which was truly outstanding. It was a tremendous game plan by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, and we explain why. We also discuss individual performances that stood out.

We move onto the offensive performance and break down why the game plan and play-calling of Tommy Rees was so effective, and promising. We then broke down individual performances by the Fighting Irish players.

To read more about the victory you can look at the post-game articles we published last night:

Game Observations - Offense

Game Observations - Defense

Notre Dame Sends A Message With Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame Players Break Down Victory Over GT

