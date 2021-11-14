Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) went on the road and earned a convincing 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). The Fighting Irish did some really good things in the win, but there were also some frustrating parts of the win. But in the end the Irish overcame adversity to do what it needed to do.

Following the win Irish Breakdown discussed all aspects of the victory.

Our show kicks off with a big picture look at the victory. It was a good win, but also a missed opportunity, and we explain what that means.

We start discussing the Notre Dame defense before answering a number of questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers. When we get back to breaking down the defense we talk about what we liked about the game plan from DC Marcus Freeman before diving into analysis of the players. One player - Ramon Henderson - deserved extremely high praise.

Next we talk about the offense, which looked excellent for a half and frustrated for another. In the show we break down what we liked - a lot - from the game plan and play calling from Tommy Rees and the performance of the Irish players. We then talk about what we found frustrating about the second half.

