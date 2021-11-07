Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

Notre Dame improved to 8-1 with a convincing 34-6 victory over Navy (2-7). It wasn't always pretty, at least on offense, but Notre Dame controlled the action and won its fourth straight game.

Following the Irish victory we broke down all facets of the game.

The show begins with a quick big picture view of the victory.

That is followed by analysis of the Notre Dame defense, which was tremendous in the victory. We break down why the game plan was so effective before diving into analysis of how the outstanding game plan was executed. We dive into analysis of each position group, giving examples of how effective the scheme was and also talk about the areas that weren't always great.

Next we talk about the Notre Dame offense, which left a lot of points off the board. We break down the game plan and explain why it was such a confusing and troubling plan of attack. We discuss the play of the Irish quarterbacks, especially Jack Coan. We break down the impressive play of the skill players and also talk about the strong play of the special teams.

At the end of the show we answer subscriber and listener questions about the win.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter