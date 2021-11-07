Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

    IB breaks down the convincing 34-6 Notre Dame victory over Navy
    Author:

    Notre Dame improved to 8-1 with a convincing 34-6 victory over Navy (2-7). It wasn't always pretty, at least on offense, but Notre Dame controlled the action and won its fourth straight game.

    Following the Irish victory we broke down all facets of the game.

    The show begins with a quick big picture view of the victory.

    Read More

    That is followed by analysis of the Notre Dame defense, which was tremendous in the victory. We break down why the game plan was so effective before diving into analysis of how the outstanding game plan was executed. We dive into analysis of each position group, giving examples of how effective the scheme was and also talk about the areas that weren't always great.

    Next we talk about the Notre Dame offense, which left a lot of points off the board. We break down the game plan and explain why it was such a confusing and troubling plan of attack. We discuss the play of the Irish quarterbacks, especially Jack Coan. We break down the impressive play of the skill players and also talk about the strong play of the special teams.

    At the end of the show we answer subscriber and listener questions about the win.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

    just now
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame Quarterback Tandem Does What It Takes To Beat Navy

    4 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

    4 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Does Enough In Navy Victory

    4 hours ago
    Isaiah Pryor
    Football

    Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense Dominates vs. Navy

    4 hours ago
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Notre Dame Defense Dominates In 34-6 Victory Over Navy

    4 hours ago
    Jayson Ademilola
    Football

    First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 17, Navy 3

    12 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs Navy

    15 hours ago