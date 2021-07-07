Breakout Players Could Fuel The Notre Dame Defense In 2021

There are five breakout predictions on defense that could have a major impact on the Notre Dame defense

One of the great things about college football is the fact every team takes on a new look every season. Players graduate, players leave for the NFL, new starters emerge and for the best teams there are new breakout players on almost an annual basis.

Breakouts can be players who got very little action who become key rotation players, they can be rotation players that become important starters or veterans who go from really good to elite.

In our latest podcast we break down five players on the Notre Dame defense that we believe are poised to break out in one of the categories listed above. We fully expect many of these breakout players to be incredibly impactful and help carry the Irish defense to great heights.

The show starts off with our two breakout players up front along the defensive line (Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey). We also talk about the possibility that Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa could also be a breakout player at end. Next we talk about our linebacker breakout (Jack Kiser) before turning to the secondary (Cam Hart, Houston Griffith).

