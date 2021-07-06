Notre Dame Has Many Potential Breakout Players On Offense In 2021

There are a number of potential breakout players for Notre Dame in 2021, and they are the key to the offense truly emerging this fall

One of the great things about college football is the fact every team takes on a new look every season. Players graduate, players leave for the NFL, new starters emerge and for the best teams there are new breakout players on almost an annual basis.

Breakouts can be players who got very little action who become key rotation players, they can be rotation players that become important starters or veterans who go from really good to elite.

In our latest podcast we break down five players on the Notre Dame offense that we believe are poised to break out in one of the categories listed above. The more of these players that do in fact break out the better the Irish offense will be in 2021.

We are doing something different with our podcasts moving forward. When we record the podcast live we begin with a topic, and today that topic was the breakout players on offense.

The main topic is always followed by a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers. The shows are fun and jam-packed with content, but they also can get very long. What we are doing now and moving forward is to break the shows into two sections. The first being the main topic and the second being the Q&A session.

You can listen to the main topic above and listen to the Q&A session below.

