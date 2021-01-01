Brian Kelly Updates Search For A Defensive Coordinator

Notre Dame takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl today, but the day prior Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly was asked about his search for a new defensive coordinator.

Once Notre Dame concludes the 2020 season, current defensive coordinator Clark Lea will depart to become the head coach at Vanderbilt. Notre Dame’s search will heat up following the conclusion of the season, but Kelly has plenty of thoughts on how the search will go, including being flexible in regards to the scheme the new coach must employ.

Here are his comments in their entirety:

“We’ll get moving on it pretty quickly. Obviously there's some competitiveness involved in this. There are other openings for coordinators positions, so we can't be sitting on our hands as we look around the country or even internally.

“We have to be able to look at this from a perspective of there's candidates out there that are being looked at by other schools as well. So I've got to have that in mind. So relative to the process, we've got to be on top of it.

“As you know, a lot will begin in its beginning stages through Zoom and Facetime because of where we are with the pandemic, and then you're probably closing after that by bringing somebody on campus. So that in fact has changed a little bit. So we've already begun putting those kind of protocols together for the interviewing process.

“As it relates to scheme itself, we've recruited to a base four down. That doesn't mean that we can't play three down, because we do. As you know in our nickel and dime package, we're primarily in a three-down package.

“So as long as the system can marry with our recruiting, that's the most important thing. As long as it marries with the recruiting we've been doing over the last three and four years, I'm open to what the system looks like. It doesn't necessarily have to be always four down. We can be in some three down and some four down.

“But it can't be — we're not going to a 3-4 defense. And that's not going to happen. We will be a team that is continuously looking at our personnel that we've been recruiting to match the scheme.

“So, long story short, you'll still see some four down and you'll still see three down, which is pretty much what's going on except for some that have gone strictly to three down to match who they're seeing in their conference. That's not the case as an independent where we need to be in three down because we're seeing — we're not just seeing spread offenses; you've got to defend the triple option and power offenses. That's why we'll match it with what we recruit and what our schedule looks like.”

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter