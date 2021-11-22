Brian Kelly Shoots Down USC Rumors

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shot down rumors about him going to USC

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly shot down speculation that he’d be interested in the vacant USC coaching job.

The Trojans fired Clay Helton after six seasons after they lost to Stanford by 14 points in the second game of the season. Donte Williams has been the interim coach.

Kelly’s name has been floated by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on multiple occasions over the last few weeks.

On College GameDay on Saturday when asked who USC should hire, Herbstreit said: “I’d hire Brian Kelly. No questions asked.”

Desmond Howard agreed with Herbstreit.

"[Kelly would be] a great hire. I’d go hard," Howard said. "I think he’s taking Notre Dame as far as it can go.”

In his Monday press conference, Kelly said his name is a distraction for whoever might be a legitimate candidate.

“You know, it’s interesting,” he said. “Where your name is brought up is probably where they want you to look so you’re not looking where you should be looking. It’s a smokescreen. It’s that time of the year where you throw names out there so people don’t look where they are supposed to look.”

Asked if he saw a scenario where he’d leave Notre Dame for another coaching job, Kelly said he did not.

Kelly did leave the door open just a small bit to some other opportunity.

“I think (Pittsburgh) coach Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? “ he said. “Unless the fairy God Mother comes by with that $250 million dollar check…my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

Kelly is on a roll.

The Irish (10-1) have won at least 10 games for the fifth consecutive season and they’re in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter