    • November 22, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Brian Kelly Shoots Down USC Rumors

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shot down rumors about him going to USC
    Author:

    Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly shot down speculation that he’d be interested in the vacant USC coaching job.

    The Trojans fired Clay Helton after six seasons after they lost to Stanford by 14 points in the second game of the season. Donte Williams has been the interim coach.

    Kelly’s name has been floated by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on multiple occasions over the last few weeks.

    On College GameDay on Saturday when asked who USC should hire, Herbstreit said: “I’d hire Brian Kelly. No questions asked.”

    Desmond Howard agreed with Herbstreit.

    "[Kelly would be] a great hire. I’d go hard," Howard said. "I think he’s taking Notre Dame as far as it can go.”

    In his Monday press conference, Kelly said his name is a distraction for whoever might be a legitimate candidate.

    “You know, it’s interesting,” he said. “Where your name is brought up is probably where they want you to look so you’re not looking where you should be looking. It’s a smokescreen. It’s that time of the year where you throw names out there so people don’t look where they are supposed to look.”

    Asked if he saw a scenario where he’d leave Notre Dame for another coaching job, Kelly said he did not.

    Kelly did leave the door open just a small bit to some other opportunity.

    “I think (Pittsburgh) coach Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? “ he said. “Unless the fairy God Mother comes by with that $250 million dollar check…my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

    Kelly is on a roll.

    The Irish (10-1) have won at least 10 games for the fifth consecutive season and they’re in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

