Brian Kelly Knows Dueling Quarterbacks Must Come To An End

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows the rotating quarterback situation must come to an end

The post-game mood for Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was steeped in disappointment and resignation.

Kelly wasn’t happy with the way his team performed in a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday and he knows he has to figure out what has turned into a muddled quarterback situation. The Bearcats ended a 26-game home winning streak. Kelly hinted that the rotating quarterback system will be over going into next week’s game against Virginia Tech.

He didn’t say who the starter will be.

The Irish (4-1) turned the ball over three times to the Bearcats (4-0) and they used three quarterbacks.

Jack Coan started and played most of the first half and Drew Pyne played all of the second half. Tyler Buchner played two series’ in the first half. Coan looked great on Notre Dame’s first drive until his last pass when he was flushed out of the pocket. Coan threw an interception at the goal line that gave Cincinnati the ball at the five.

That was the start of a series of first half mishaps that eventually cost the Irish the game.

On Buchner’s second drive, he was hit on 3rd-and-7 and threw an interception that led to the Bearcats first score.

Chris Tyree then fumbled the kickoff return, which led to a Bearcat field goal.

It was that kind of day for the Irish.

By the time Kelly turned to Pyne in the second half, the Irish were trailing 17-0.

Pyne was decent, finishing 9-22 for 143 yards passing with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Braden Lenzy that made it 17-13. But Notre Dame gave up a TD on the next series.

Pyne doesn’t look like the runaway starter for next week.

Kelly did say that it’s time to reconsider using a quarterback rotation.

It was also clear that the decision about who’d start next week against Virginia Tech is still up in the air.

“Clearly, we can’t continue down the road of you know, who’s the flavor of the week here,” Kelly said. “We are going to have to sit down and figure this out and see what direction we want to go because it doesn’t give us the consistency we need.”

Kelly said that Coan was 100% healthy. That’s why he earned the start after the Wisconsin game. Pyne finished the game after Coan injured his ankle.

“We felt like he had the first shot,” Kelly said of why Coan started. “He didn’t do anything to lose his job. Tyler, as I had mentioned, was going to be part of the rotation. Obviously, we got behind and we felt like we needed to make a change and get a spark there. That’s why we went with Drew in the second half.”

Kelly said he didn’t consider putting Pyne in during the first half.

Notre Dame had seven empty possessions in the first half.

“We didn’t have a conversation at the time,” Kelly said of putting Pyne in during the first half. “He (Coan) led it pretty effectively when he was in there particularly on the first drive, where he just made a bad decision. At the half, clearly I thought and Tommy thought that we needed to shift course quickly and we did.”

