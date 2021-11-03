Brian Kelly Expects Kyle Hamilton To Return At Some Point In 2021

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly expects junior safety Kyle Hamilton to play again this season. Hamilton injured his knee in the first half of the victory over USC. He didn’t play last week against North Carolina and he’s out this week for the Navy game.

Hamilton, a Mid-season Associated Press All-American selection, has three interceptions, four pass breakups and 35 tackles. He’s projected to be a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

Kelly has repeatedly said the injury isn’t serious enough to end his career at Notre Dame. However, there has been speculation that Hamilton will shut it down because he doesn’t want to risk slipping in the draft.

If he suffers a serious injury, Hamilton could be risking millions of dollars. Kelly didn’t directly address the NFL issue but it was clear that’s what he was talking about when asked if Hamilton would return.

“I do,” Kelly said on Hamilton coming back at some point this season. “Look, it’s his decision and those aren’t easy decisions, and he’ll lean on his family. We have an outside source that we bring in that evaluates all our players. He’s got a chance to listen to all that information. Kyle will make the right decision. Look, we’re assuming everything goes great with his knee, right? Let’s make that assumption and if that’s the case, he’ll have all the information in front of him and we’re going to support him 100%, whatever it is. That’s the nature of where we are today in college football. Guys got to make those kinds of decisions. We’ll support him. He’s been a great teammate.”

