Brian Kelly Talks About Notre Dame Win Over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 4-0 on the season after a sloppy 12-7 victory over Louisville, who falls to 1-4 on the season.

Following the game, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media to talk about his team's victory. Before you listen to the head coach's comments, make sure you've checked out the Irish Breakdown game observations and analysis of the game.

Game Observations - Offense

Game Observations - Defense

Kelly began the press conference by praising how well Louisville played, and addressed areas where his team played well, and where it must improve.

Kelly addressed what his team must take away from the victory over the Cardinals.

Despite his poor play in the game, Kelly praised quarterback Ian Book for being a "winner."

Kelly was not so forgiving of the Notre Dame wide receivers. Following the game he called out a number of his pass catchers.

Kelly explains his reasoning for calling a fake field goal on 4th-and-9 with his team up just 6-0.

Kelly talks about where his team is now that it is over a quarter way through the season.

