VIDEO: Brian Kelly Talks Injuries, Kevin Austin and Leadership

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media following his team's first practice. The 11th-year head coach addressed a number of topics.

In the video above, Kelly talks about the unique leadership of his 2020 team, which has set the standard for what kind of team it wants to be this season.

Kelly began with a preview overview of the winter and first spring.

Kelly talked about veteran linemen Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer, who are ahead of schedule in their return from season-ending injuries.

Kelly updated the media on the rest of his team's injuries, including players that will be out all spring.

Kelly talked about the return of wide receiver Kevin Austin and updated the status of potential fifth-year wideout Javon McKinley.

Here is the remaining transcript of Kelly's press conference.

Q: I didn't see Isaiah Robertson out there.

Kelly: “He's still on scholarship. He's still with us. He's working on some things academically. We've given him some time to take care of some things that he needs to work on.

“He's coming back from injury, so he wouldn't be able to practice anyway from that perspective, so we're just giving him an opportunity to work on some things.”

Q: First time since Mike Mickens and John McNulty have joined that we've talked to you. I don't know how much you watched them today or your interactions with them and staff over the last couple weeks, what you like about what you've seen so far.

Kelly: "The first part of that is just making sure they understand what my expectations are of our coaches, and that is demanding but not demeaning. Clearly understanding that our guys have high expectations and that you are to meet those with your preparation and your teaching and your ability to motivate our players to the levels necessary to be at championship level.



"So setting those standards, and then of course obviously teaching the fundamentals of the game. This is about technique. In spring practice we're not out to win. We've already won the spring game. So this is really about building that success and building that competency in the group that you have. They're really good teachers and they're different in their own right, but building success and competency with the group, and that's what they can do and they've proven they can do that."



Q: Brian, what do you see from Tom Rees since he's moved up and his relationship to the quarterbacks and the way everybody is coming together on the offensive side?

Kelly: "Well, there is a lot of questions there. I'll tackle the first one. You know, I don't know if this has been talked about as much. What I was looking for in the offensive coordinator, one of the key components there is that I wanted the coordinator to be the quarterback coach.



"And I just think that that relationship is really key to having great communication, and some of the nuances that occur in play calling require that that relationship be with the coordinator.



"And my success and my experience has found that if you're not coaching at that position there is a bit of a separation there that can occur, and I want it to be at that quarterback position.



"So Tommy had done that and was on a job interview during the bowl preparation and really liked the way that that went. So his relationships are really good. What really has been for me impressive is his relationships with all the players, not just the quarterbacks. Because you can't just be the offensive coordinator and the quarterback coach. You've got to have great relationships with the offensive linemen, the offensive line coach, the running backs, the running back coach, all of them. He commands the room. He has really good interpersonal skills. He has a good sense and awareness, and he's going to do a great job at the position in which he's been hired for."



Q: Do you feel like Tommy, Lance Taylor now being the running game coordinator, is going to help translate to a better offensive line play in the run game? You think that that chemistry with Jeff...

Kelly: "I don't know what you mean by better offensive line. Compared to what?"



Q: To last year on the run game.

Kelly: "See, I don't know that we were that bad last year. We scored a lot of points. There seems to be this narrative out there that we weren't very good at running the football. We were a pretty good offense last year. We keep parsing last year.



"Our job is to win football games. We're going to continue to work on that focus of everybody needs to improve in every facet. It's not just the offensive line. It's going to be tight end play, running backs, quarterbacks. So I don't know. There is this kind of persuasive feeling that the offensive line has to get better. I got to get better. The wide receivers have got to get better. Everybody has to get better across the board.



"So I think we can get off that train of the offensive line has to get better. Everybody has to get better."



Q: Off the beaten path a little bit, just curious about the new rule. Looks like it's going to get passed from the NCAA where you don't have to sit out that year anymore if you transfer. Any thoughts on that? Is that good for the game?

Kelly: "I mean, look, I think that ship has sailed. Something is going to happen relative to transferring. The ACC has approved that. So does it really matter what I think ...



"Look, this is about getting student-athletes to be student-athletes. So if there is a student-athlete component in transferring, I'm fine with it. I think you should give them the opportunity as long as they're students and athletes. That's really my only comment on it.



"Look, I was allowed to go from Central Michigan to Cincinnati. I got to move up. I got to move up from Cincinnati to Notre Dame. So if players want to move and move up, I don't have a problem with that.



"But I had to do some things to move up, you know. I had to be successful and do things the right way and follow the NCAA rules and be a good citizen.



"So I think you don't just get to choose and do things just because you want to do them. As long as they're thoughtful and have some parameters, I think it's fine."



Q: Ian Book with a lot of new receivers around him, new faces, how much is he going to have to step up his leadership? What are you looking for from him? Obviously a great leader last season.

Kelly: "I think his presence itself has been great. He's thoughtful. Look, I mean, what's great leadership, right? To me, when you battle through adversity -- after the Michigan game, for him to lead our football team to six consecutive wins, that's pretty good. That shows some resilience and leadership, and all those guys know that.



"So they want to follow a guy like that just because of his actions from last year. So he's got a ton of credibility and a lot of the respect from his peers. He doesn't really need to walk around and scream and yell. He's got a presence about him, and he just needs to be Ian Book. Complete a shitload of passes. That would be great, you know, he keeps doing that stuff.



"And lead in the manner of who is. He doesn't need to be anybody else. Just be Ian Book and I think he'll be fine."



Q: Had a chance to go to spring training, spend a few days out there. That made me think of the scandal they're dealing with, the technology. Where is the sport in terms of -- there is so much technology -- where is it now and what are the challenges and how is it regulated, is it regulated?

Kelly: "Yeah, we're regulated in terms of we don't have some things that the NFL has in terms of having the laptops on the sidelines and being able to get digital information at halftime, things of that nature. We're regulated from that standpoint.



"So we don't even have those feeds that Major League Baseball has that led to maybe some of these things. I'm not an expert on this stuff. I got my hands full here in football. We don't of some of those things in college football.



"You know, other than that, it really kind of ends the digital piece coming into the sideline or the locker room for us to gain any kind of audio-visual advantages from that perspective."



Q. Tommy Rees' last game you came out and said that guy will have a job if and when he wants it. How early with Tommy, with Mickens? Was it during their playing days when you realized, Hey, if this guy wants a job like mine one day he's going to be pretty good in this business.

Kelly: "Are we referring to Mike?"



Q: Tommy and Mickens both.

Kelly: "I thought Tommy was just somebody that had that presence about him that he wanted to always be in this profession.



"I didn't know about Mike really. Mike was very cerebral, very smart. He could always give you back what game plans were and what we wanted to do. He was really a sharp player, but I never knew that he would want to get into the business itself.



"But Tommy was a no-brainer."



Q: What sold you on John McNulty as the tight ends coach?

Kelly: "You know, I think that we really needed somebody dedicated to the position. I think in the interviewing process, what I really liked about his presentation to me was his focus solely on teaching the techniques and his experience working with multiple tight ends.



"I thought last year when your offensive coordinator was the tight end coach, the guy that gets left out sometimes is the tight end, because he has so many other responsibilities that that position in itself required much more focus and attention.



"I thought he did a great job of showing why he should get this job. I liked his presentation, the way he handled himself. I liked his experience. I liked his recruiting experience geographically as well. So there were a lot of things to like about him, but primarily it was his focus on the position."



Q: What does it mean to bring Chris Watt back?

Kelly: "Excited about Chris obviously. Loved him as a player. His presence among our players is recognizable still. He just represents a group of -- he kind of has that attachment to the [Mike] McGlincheys and the [Quenton] Nelsons and certainly the [Tyler] Eiferts and the Martins. So that group has been very successful, so he carries a lot of that.



"But in himself he was a tough, physical, hard-nosed player. Had a lot of versatility and very smart player, and brings that to the coaching. He'll be a big add for us."



Q: I also saw Kerry Cooks wandering around ... Is he looking for a role here?

Kelly: "Yeah. We're in the process of -- you know, there is an opening here that we've got to go through the HR process, but we have an analyst position."



Q: What kind of mentality are you looking for tight ends?

Kelly: "Good question. As you saw today, if you watched, we employed a lot of two tight ends, and one of them certainly can obviously be moved around, but they've got to be physical in-line blockers. So a physicality is a mindset. It's not just a guy that is in space catching footballs. They've got to be able to do both.



"So the mindset of being physical, blocking a six technique, not just out on the perimeter, and having that kind of physicality to the position."



Q: You talked about the technology earlier that Mike brought up. With how much the technology has grown in the ten years you've been here, has there been any push among college coaches to maybe get more access to things like they have in the NFL, or are you comfortable with where things are?

Kelly: "That's a good question. I mean, we operate on much more of a reactive level. We're still trying to figure out targeting. You know, we're finally getting the kid off the field to stay on the field. I mean, it just seems like we're a step behind here.



"But, I mean, there are some really very simple things that we could be doing. I don't know why we have eight signalers when we could put an earpiece in the helmet to talk to the quarterback. It shuts off before the end of the play clock. They seem to be easy fixes. I don't know if it has to do because we have a legislative body that makes it more difficult.



"I'm not in there, on that committee, so I really can't talk about it. But I would agree with your question, and we should be a little bit more cutting edge when it comes to technology. We're just not."



Q: TaRiq [Bracy], what traits does he have that make you think you could be successful?

Kelly: "I don't know if he's going to play the boundary. TaRiq has got a lot of traits that are -- first of all, he plays the ball well in the air. He's got good speed, and I think the areas that also make him a really good Power 5 corner is that he's got experience.



"So he brings experience, ball skills, and speed. He's got to continue to get stronger, right, physically, but I know Mike is really high on him early on in what he's seen. As to where he plays, whether he's in the boundary field right or left, that's still to be determined."