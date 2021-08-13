Brian Kelly Notebook: Linebackers, Tyler Buchner, Injury Updates

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics following the team's Thursday practice.

MARIST LIUFAU EMERGING AT WILL LINEBACKER

Senior Shayne Simon returns as Notre Dame's starting Will linebacker, but his lack of production, the arrival of a new defensive coordinator and a strong start to the 2021 season by junior Marist Liufau has shook up the Will linebacker depth chart.

When Notre Dame has taken the field in recent practices it is Liufau that is taking most of the first-team reps at Will linebacker.

Liufau was part of the Will linebacker (then called the Buck) last season as a redshirt freshman, and he actually had more tackles (22) and tackles for loss (1.5) last season than Simon (14, 1.0). With that experience, and with another season in the strength program, Liufau is off to a great start this fall.

"He's playing within himself a lot better in terms of what he's asked to do," head coach Brian Kelly said of what is behind Liufau's emergence. "The discipline at that position is really crucial, and I think he's shown that, and that's a maturity of playing the game. Marist would tell you he played outside the lines a lot, and that's one of the things he knew he had to get better at.

"And he's stronger, you see what he looks like," continued Kelly. "All those things are coming together."

Liufau's unique combination of length, speed and coverage skills has made him a unique weapon for first-year coordinator and LB coach Marcus Freeman.

"He's a versatile player," Kelly noted. "He can pass rush off the edge, he can cover guys, he plays inside. He can do a lot of things for us."

TYLER BUCHNER PACKAGE?

Veteran Jack Coan is likely going to be Notre Dame's starting quarterback in 2021, but that won't stop fans and media members alike from continuing to be intrigued by freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner.

A dynamic athlete that was a top 100 recruit despite not playing his senior season, Buchner has enticed coaches and fans alike with his playmaking ability. He's a long way away from being ready to be a full-time quarterback, but in yesterday's practice he once again used his legs to make plays.

That begs the question of whether or not the Notre Dame coaching staff can figure out a way to get his playmaking ability into the offense. That time might come, but according to Kelly we aren't quite there yet.

"There's a difference between executing a package that utilizes his skill set versus where he's turning down throws and running, haphazardly," Kelly explained. "Once we get a better feel for that I think I'll be better prepared to answer that question.

"If it was these are plays that are geared towards a read the pass, run, that's what he's doing, yes, I would say [yes] ... We're not there yet, we need more time. He's a dynamic player, we have to make sure that dynamic player is prepared with our offensive structure, so we're not going to put a dynamic player to the side just because he's young. We want to win, and dynamic players help you win. So we just have to sort this out after six practices and sort out what that looks like."

INJURY UPDATE

Kelly updated the team's injury situation during yesterday's practice.

Talented freshman left tackle Blake Fisher missed the practice due to being in the team's concussion protocols. Kelly said he'll be moving around more on Saturday when the team returns to the practice field.

Senior defensive end Justin Ademilola also missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury that could keep him out a couple of weeks. Freshman receiver Jayden Thomas also missed yesterday's practice with a hamstring injury and sophomore wideout Xavier Watts also went out late in the open practice with an apparent hamstring injury.

