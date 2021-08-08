Brian Kelly Notebook: Injuries, Linebackers, Corners, Captains

Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season with its first practice of fall camp. Following that session head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media and discussed a number of important topics.

NOTRE DAME INJURY UPDATE

During practices any players that are injured are on the side of the field working with the strength staff, which is part of their rehab. Junior end Osita Ekwonu and freshman end Will Schweitzer were the only scholarship players that Irish Breakdown noticed on the sideline, which is a good number to begin fall camp at.

Notre Dame is a pretty healthy program right now, and that continued after practice number one.

"We had a couple soft tissue injuries, nothing that I can really report that are going to be anything out standing," Kelly said following practice. "From an injury standpoint we had a little bit of a [pectoral] injury in the summer from Isaiah Foskey that was managed today, but he's fine, he's cleared to go.

"We're actually in really good health from that perspective."

LINEBACKER DEPTH IS IMPRESSIVE

Notre Dame enters the season with plenty of questions at linebacker, but there is also plenty of talent. There will be battles for starting jobs, battles for depth spots and possibly battles for rotational roles. Who ultimately lines up where will be determined, and it's something the Irish head coach is looking forward to finding out.

"We're so deep at that position," Kelly said of the linebackers. "If I've asked Marcus [Freeman] once I've asked him ten times how are we going to get all these guys involved ... When you're deep at a position you're trying to be creative, you're trying to look at situations where can somebody play situational, can somebody be in our three down package, can we maximize them there.

"When you look at the depth chart and you look at how well JD Bertrand is progressing and the size and weight that [Marist] Liufau has put on, and you know the guys that have already been in the program. That's an interesting proposition."

CORNERBACK DEPTH CHART IS CHANGING

Just looking at the Notre Dame cornerback depth chart from a field and boundary position has changed with Freeman's arrival. There are now three cornerback positions that must be determined in this defense, and it explains why Notre Dame has loaded up at corners in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

"Somebody has got to play nickel, so you guys need to think about three corners," explained Kelly. "You have to think about inside corner and outside, so you have to think about three for those positions. So you're talking about the need to be at six [players in the two deep], that's where Marcus wants the defense to be."

Senior TaRiq Bracy, junior Cam Hart and sophomore Clarence Lewis have received much of the conversation when cornerback is the topic, but Kelly believes another returner needs to bed discussed more.

"I don't think you can rule out [Ramon] Henderson," Kelly said when asked about the cornerback battle. "He's really emerging; he's long, he's athletic, he's playing with a lot more confidence. I think you have to add him in the mix as well."

CAPTAINS TO BE NAMED ON MONDAY

Following practice Kelly noted that captains had already been voted on by the team and chosen for the 2021 season. All that is left is the faculty board must approve the selections. Kelly stated that the plan right now is for the captains to be named on Monday.

Despite the loss of five captains, Kelly seemed quite confident in the returning leadership his team possesses.

"I can confidently say this is the deepest group of leaders I've had here," Kelly noted. "In 2019 we had seven captains, this looks like it could be similar from that perspective. Just really good leaders, well respected, carry the standard of what our program is all about. The 12 guys you saw up front [during stretch periods], add Houston Griffith to that and Jack Coan, and those are the 14 guys who had leadership roles in our program."



Kelly's comments following the practice show why the program is in a reloading situation and not in a rebuild, as some around the country seem to believe.

"Just the accumulation of our process and being in the program over a period of time, what's passed down each year now," explained the Irish head coach. "We've built around .... our standards, culture, culture is a way of doing things. Everybody knows the way of doing things so it passed down now to that next group that's coming up, so it's embedded into our program, so it's easy to pass it on to the next [group]. There's a consistency in the application every single year ... so that's how that depth of leadership is built."

