    • November 1, 2021
    Brian Kelly Support For Jack Coan Looks Much Better Now

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has insisted all season Jack Coan is his best option, and that looks very wise now
    Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly insisted that Jack Coan was the best option at quarterback.

    He insisted after the Toledo game when Coan likely wouldn’t have played had Kyren Williams not fumbled on the next to the last drive for the Irish with Tyler Buchner playing quarterback. Coan had to come in and lead Notre Dame to a game-winning drive in a 32-29 victory.

    He insisted after the Cincinnati game when Coan was largely ineffective and had to be pulled for Drew Pyne after the first half. The Irish lost that game 24-13 and Coan was 14 of 22 for 114 yards with an interception.

    And he insisted even after Coan played poorly against Virginia Tech except for the final two drives when Notre Dame scored 10 points in the last 1:55 to eke out a 32-29 victory.

    Turns out Kelly knows more than just the average fan and the paid critics.

    A bye week helped the coaching staff formulate a plan to reboot Coan with Buchner coming in as a change of pace of quarterback.

    Kelly picked up the offensive tempo, shortened Coan’s drop, and started using quick-out routes as the staple of the passing game.

    The change, along with a repurposed offensive line, which has helped the running game, has unlocked the offense.

    Notre Dame has scored 75 points in its last two games, and Coan has completed 36 of 52 passes for 402 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception. More importantly, Coan, who has been sacked 24 times this year, has only been sacked twice in those games.

    Coan showed that he could run the ball. He had a 21-yard TD run against North Carolina.

    Kelly said on Monday in his press conference that he didn’t feel any sense of satisfaction knowing that he was right while some people screamed for Pyne to play.

    Now, no one has to ask who the starter will be against Navy when the Irish play them at 2:30 on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

    It’s Coan.

    “I know you’ll laugh when I say this,” he said. “I didn’t know that I needed to be vindicated. Maybe I don’t listen enough to the people that were talking about it. I don’t mean that in any other way — Look, how could you be the head coach at Notre Dame if you listen to all this stuff every day. I would jump out of my roof. I mean, it’s crazy. More than anything else, we felt like Jack was our best option to win and that we needed to continue to work with him. So, every day, we went to work with him.”

    Kelly, joking about Coan’s 21-yard TD run, said “who knew that he was that fast.”

    Kelly said he likes coaching Coan because he’s not about himself. Kelly referenced the fact that Coan purposely didn’t stretch out for the goal line in the first half against North Carolina when he went down at the 2 after a 15-yard run.

    “He’s a selfless player,” he said. “He had a chance to run one into the end zone. Most quarterbacks in that situation try to extend the football. He had the sense that he wanted to extend it but he tucked it because he didn’t want to put the ball in jeopardy. He’s just that kind of player. Those nuances and things aren’t seen by many but I see that stuff. He’s just a fun guy to coach.”

