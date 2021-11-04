Brian Kelly Is "Surprised" By Notre Dame College Football Playoff Ranking

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was surprised to see Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff ranking

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in his Thursday press conference that he was “surprised” by where his team was ranked in the initial College Football Playoff Poll which came out Tuesday night.

The Irish (7-1) were ranked No. 10, but Notre Dame is ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press College Football Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Wake Forest (8-0) is ranked No. 9 and Oklahoma State (7-1) is ranked No. 11.

Cincinnati (8-0), the only team to beat Notre Dame, is ranked No. 6. The Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and the USA Today poll. Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon comprise the current top four. If the playoffs were held today, it would be Georgia versus Oregon and Alabama against Michigan State.

Kelly said he tries not to pay too much attention to early rankings.

“The first ranking is not something I really lose sleep over,” he said. “I was a little surprised quite frankly that we were as low as we were and that Cincinnati was that low. It’s nothing I lose sleep over because it’s the first week and there is so much more movement that is going to occur. It’s nothing that I’ll be concerned about.”

Kelly said the first poll is “just everyone kind of feeling it out and putting some names down on paper. There is so much more football to be played. The rankings later in the month will mean so much more.”

The Irish play Navy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium. The rest of their schedule consists of Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford.

Irish Breakdown broke down the initial ranking, discussing where the Irish stand and the rest of the top 10.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter