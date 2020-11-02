SI.com
Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Bryan Driskell

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-0) take on the number one ranked Clemson Tigers (7-0) on Saturday. It will be another opportunity for Notre Dame to go out and beat one of the nation's best programs.

This game will have a big say on who gets a shot to play for the ACC title, but more importantly, the winner of this game puts a huge statement win on their College Football Playoff resume.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about the game, and about Clemson, during his Monday press conference. In the first clip, Kelly talks about how this game isn't the "end all" for Notre Dame.

One question I have received from many Notre Dame fans is whether or not Notre Dame has been holding back aspects of its offense in the first six games. Kelly addressed that:

Kelly talked about Clemson's star running back Travis Etienne:

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei made his first career start this past weekend against Boston College, and the former five-star recruit went 30-41 for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kelly talked about him in today's press conference.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

To listen to the press conference in its entirety, watch the video below:

———————

