Brian Kelly Talks Defensive Issues, Defending Trevor Lawrence, Bouncing Back

Notre Dame's unbeaten season came to a crashing end in the ACC Championship game, as the Fighting Irish were whipped by Clemson. Notre Dame lost by a 34-10 score that wasn't as close as the final dictated.

Notre Dame had chances early, but after missing out on points on two of it first three possessions the Irish were routed by Clemson. Head coach Brian Kelly talked about the loss following the game.

Here is Kelly talking about how difficult it is to defend quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the RPOs (Run Pass Option) that Clemson likes to use in its offense.

Notre Dame gave up 8.2 yards per play and Clemson ripped off a number of big plays. Clemson exploited some matchups in the game, but that was the only issue for the Irish defense, which Kelly addressed.

Kelly was asked about picking up the pieces following the loss.

