Brian Kelly Talks About The Performance Of The Defense vs. UNC

Notre Dame has been brilliant on defense for much of the 2020 season, but there might not have been a better performance by that unit than what we saw in the 31-17 victory at #19 North Carolina.

In fact, the performance of the defense in holding down the vaunted UNC offense is one of the best we've seen from a defense during the Brian Kelly era, if not the best.

Kelly talked about the play of the defense following the win.

North Carolina scored on its first two possessions, and the Irish made adjustments following the second score. Notre Dame gave up 14 points and 125 yards on the first two drives, but gave up just three points and 173 yards on the final nine drives, shutting down an elite UNC offense.

Kelly talked about those adjustments.

One adjustment that worked extremely well was the insertion of sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau into the lineup, which Kelly talked about.

