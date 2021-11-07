Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

After a sluggish start for Notre Dame’s offense, it looked like it could be one of those days where it was going to be a struggle against Navy.

But this Irish team is resilient and tough and very good defensively when it needs to be.

Notre Dame pounded the Midshipmen 34-6 on Saturday for its fourth straight win. The Irish held Navy to 184 total yards of offense.

The Midshipmen had two scoring drives.

The first one came on their second possession of the game when it pushed the ball to Notre Dame’s 14 and the second one came on their opening possession of the second half. Consecutive sacks by Kurt Hinish and Jordan Botelho on the first quarter drive forced Navy into a 49-yard field goal.

It was never easy and sometimes impossible for Navy to score.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said the staff wasn’t happy with the way the team played defensively against North Carolina last week.

“It was a point of emphasis this week,” he said. “I was disappointed with our tackling and I was disappointed with our communication."

Kelly said that tackling and communication “were overemphasized during the week and it was nice to see it come to fruition and executed very well.”

Hinish terrorized Navy. He finished with 10 tackles, a sack, and two tackles for losses. Linebacker JD Bertrand finished with nine tackles.

Kelly thought the Irish had an advantage inside with Hinish, who had experience playing against the triple option. The other player with experience was linebacker Drew White. Kelly said that White tore his poster cruciate ligament during the week. He was able to play with the injury.

“Hinish was virtually unblockable inside,” Kelly said. “We were hoping that was going to be the case and it came out that way.”

Kelly said it was a near-flawless performance for the defense.

“The execution was on point,” he said. “Everybody was in great position. I think other than the reverse everything was leveraged the right way. I think the 2019 team had better talent across the board but this could have been in terms of fit inside and out as good as we fit the option in quite some time.”

Offensively, Notre Dame picked it up at the end of the second quarter after failing to score on its first two drives.

Jack Coan finished 23 of 29 for 269-yards passing with one touchdown. The Irish ran for 150 yards. Kyren Williams had 18 carries for 95 yards.

Notre Dame turned the game in its favor when Coan found Kevin Austin for a 70 yard TD pass with 50 seconds left in the first half. The Irish started on their 5 with 1:50 left on what turned out to be a five-play drive. That gave Notre Dame a 17-3 lead at the half.

“I felt like we managed the back half of the second quarter pretty good,” Kelly said. “We felt like we were in pretty good shape to be aggressive. “

Notre Dame might have to be aggressive next week without Avery Davis, who injured his knee and left the game. The Irish will be down to four scholarship receivers next week against Virginia if Davis can’t play. Kelly said the coaching staff is discussing options to find another receiver.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter