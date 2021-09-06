Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame Injuries

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury status following the team's season opening win.

Following Notre Dame's 41-38 season opening overtime victory over Florida State, head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury situation from the win.

Starting left tackle Blake Fisher suffered a strain to his knee in Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State on Sunday.

Fisher left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

Kelly said he was confident that there wasn’t any “ligament involvement” with Fisher’s knee injury.

“It just looks like a knee strain,” Kelly said of Fisher’s injury.



The offensive line struggled, giving up four sacks. Notre Dame was only able to rush for 65 yards.

Fisher, who graduated from Avon High School in Indianapolis, was rated the 55th best prospect in the country by 247.com. Kelly has said that Fisher’s natural talent, size and strength earned him the starting job.

Michael Carmody, a 6-6, 290 pound sophomore, replaced Fisher. Fisher wasn't the only player hurt.

Senior linebacker Paul Moala suffered an ankle injury, Kelly said.

“He’s going to have to get an MRI on his ankle,” Kelly said. “I’ll have something for you in the next 24 hours. I can’t tell you for sure but it didn’t look good for Paul (Moala).”

Kelly also noted that tight end Kevin Bauman was going to knee an x-ray on his leg and linebacker Shayne Simon injured his shoulder.

