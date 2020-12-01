Mock Draft: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The AFC West In Round One

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is projected as a first rounder in Dane Brugler's first mock draft

One of the top draft analysts in the business - Dane Brugler of The Athletic - projects Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brugler has the Fighting Irish linebacker going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th overall pick.

"The Raiders need more playmakers on defense and with his explosion and versatility, that is what Owusu-Koramoah can provide. A three-down player, he has the play speed to blitz, string out runs or drop in coverage."

Owusu-Koramoah has made a number of highlight reel plays in 2020, and he's been productive despite opposing offenses spending much of their time trying to avoid him.

The Irish senior is second on the defense with 44 tackles and leads the squad with 8.5 tackles for loss. He also has a pair of forced fumbles, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown against Clemson.

Owusu-Koramoah is once again on pace for a double-digit tackle for loss season.

