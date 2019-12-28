IrishMaven
GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Iowa State square off in the Camping World Bowl today. Here is where you will find all the updates and analysis of the game. It is also where you can engage with other Irish Maven members about the game!

12:25 PM - Defense gives up a 23-yard gain on the first play of the series and allows ISU to convert a third-and-5, but rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stripped ISU QB Brock Purdy of the ball, ending the Cyclone series and giving the Irish the ball back. Second forced turnover of the day for the Irish.

12:18 PM - Sloppy series ends with a field goal. Irish OL got zero push and a pair of poor outside zone play calls into heavy ISU numbers put the Irish in a 4th-down situation, but Book moved the chains with a scramble. Book did not see Claypool open on a 2nd-and-17 comeback route and threw the ball away, and the Irish had to settle for a field goal a play later to take a 3-0 lead.

12:12 PM - Senior safety Alohi Gilman with the first huge play of the game, stripping the Iowa State punt returner of the ball. Claypool recovered the ball for the Irish.

12:11 PM - Notre Dame goes three-and-out on series one. Irish went 3 tight ends on first down but got zero movement on the first snap. After WR Chase Claypool fell on an off-target RPO throw, the Irish ran a quick pitch on 3rd-and-9 but RB Jafar Armstrong could not get to the sticks.

12:06 PM - Notre Dame won the toss and will receive the ball to start the game.

12:04 PM - Iowa State left tackle Julian Good-Jones - a first-team All-Big 12 player - will not play in the game due to a knee injury. Big news for the Cyclones.

11:26 AM - Notre Dame will be wearing their road uniforms today. Per usual, they will have names on the back of the jerseys.

Comments
Steve1901
Steve1901

So we need to run behind the tight ends to get a run longer than two yards?

TxIrish
TxIrish

Tony Jones came to play!

Johnny1976
Johnny1976

Tommy had better call some better plays. Those 1st 2 drives were terrible

card44spf
card44spf

Need to take a shot here.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Notre Dame led the nation in fumbles recovered this season, and it's not an accident. They practice that all the time, and we've seen two defensive players already with strips in this game.

Defense is coached so well.

Pjtdomer
Pjtdomer

Great defensive play sets tommy Rees up for.... another field goal? Maybe he should activate his boy genius powers now.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa lost gap control on that long run. He has to get across the face of the guard. He didn't and the run lane opened up huge.

Pjtdomer
Pjtdomer

So they already have more rushing yards than us after one play.

GNielsen
GNielsen

Kmet is absolutely NFL ready as a pass catcher. However his blocking needs tremendous improvement both in terms of technique and effort.

JLanders
JLanders

3 runs already where the RB gets touched and he just stops moving his feet. Keep them moving and try to break a tackle!

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Book had Claypool on a 1-on-1 outside on a comeback on that 2nd-and-17. Didn't read that call out well at all. Rushing through his reads so far.

KevinPS
KevinPS

Our OL doesn’t look good. And the playcalling and personnel selection don’t, either. If you want to run horizontally, at least use a faster back than Jones.

card44spf
card44spf

Well Bryan it didn’t take long, but I’m out in Rees. I hate those stupid horizontal runs that Chip loved to call. That’s carried over.

Matt0315
Matt0315

3rd and 1 and you run wide? interesting

BrocketAB
BrocketAB

Huge takeaway. Gotta get 7

card44spf
card44spf

Huge play

BobSacamono
BobSacamono

Unusual to see ND start slow.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Nice to see Braden Lenzy returning kicks!! Hopefully this carries into next year.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Irish DE's should have a field day with Good-Jones out.

Philly65
Philly65

Buckle up!!

CNorman983
CNorman983

"The official word from Iowa State is that Good-Jones is out with an injury. Matt Campbell mentioned earlier this week that he was dinged up after the K-State game."

  • per Dylan Montz
CNorman983
CNorman983

Let's go boys, finish strong! I want to see this defense take the game.

BobSacamono
BobSacamono

Go irish

TxIrish
TxIrish

Let's get this party started. I'd sure love to see the Irish come out gang busters and take it to them from the start!

