GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Notre Dame and Iowa State square off in the Camping World Bowl today. Here is where you will find all the updates and analysis of the game. It is also where you can engage with other Irish Maven members about the game!

12:25 PM - Defense gives up a 23-yard gain on the first play of the series and allows ISU to convert a third-and-5, but rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stripped ISU QB Brock Purdy of the ball, ending the Cyclone series and giving the Irish the ball back. Second forced turnover of the day for the Irish.

12:18 PM - Sloppy series ends with a field goal. Irish OL got zero push and a pair of poor outside zone play calls into heavy ISU numbers put the Irish in a 4th-down situation, but Book moved the chains with a scramble. Book did not see Claypool open on a 2nd-and-17 comeback route and threw the ball away, and the Irish had to settle for a field goal a play later to take a 3-0 lead.

12:12 PM - Senior safety Alohi Gilman with the first huge play of the game, stripping the Iowa State punt returner of the ball. Claypool recovered the ball for the Irish.

12:11 PM - Notre Dame goes three-and-out on series one. Irish went 3 tight ends on first down but got zero movement on the first snap. After WR Chase Claypool fell on an off-target RPO throw, the Irish ran a quick pitch on 3rd-and-9 but RB Jafar Armstrong could not get to the sticks.

12:06 PM - Notre Dame won the toss and will receive the ball to start the game.

12:04 PM - Iowa State left tackle Julian Good-Jones - a first-team All-Big 12 player - will not play in the game due to a knee injury. Big news for the Cyclones.

11:26 AM - Notre Dame will be wearing their road uniforms today. Per usual, they will have names on the back of the jerseys.

