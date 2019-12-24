IrishMaven
CBS Sports Analysts Split On Camping World Bowl Picks

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Iowa State square off in the Camping World Bowl in just four days, and the latest bowl predictions from CBS Sports are split on who will come out on top.

The Fighting Irish are 10-2 and the Cyclones are just 7-5, but the spread in the game is just 3.5-points in favor of Notre Dame. The oddsmakers expect a closer game than the records would indicate, and CBS Sports analysts Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer believe the game will in fact be quite competitive.

Hummer believes Iowa State will win the game. He writes:

“Give me that free Iowa State money. Ignore the Cyclones’ 7-5 record. They’re much better than that record would indicate. Iowa State has the best QB in this game (Brock Purdy), the more explosive offense and a comparable defense. Freshman running back Breece Hall makes the difference. The Cyclone breakout star has rushed for five yards a pop this season, and the Irish rank just 52nd nationally in yards allowed per rush. … Iowa State 27, Notre Dame 24.”

Crawford picked a similar score, but he believes the Fighting Irish will pull out the victory. He writes:

“Given the Cyclones high volatility this fall, I'll take the safer pick here and go with Notre Dame. Nothing against Matt Campbell, who I consider one of the nation's top coaches, but Iowa State has largely underachieved this season and the Irish are a team still capable of lighting it up when Ian Book plays well. This is tough close to call with real money, so I'm not worried (haha). ... Notre Dame 28, Iowa State 24.”

To read the Sports Illustrated CLICK HERE.
To read the ESPN prediction CLICK HERE.

Bowl Prep: Iowa State Cyclones
Bowl Prep: Breaking Down The Iowa State Offense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Iowa State Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Iowa State Offense
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State: Recruiting Comparison

