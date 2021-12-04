Can Notre Dame Be A Championship Program?

Breaking down where Notre Dame can be a championship program and areas it must improve

One of the common mantras we've seen from national writers, and even some in Notre Dame circles, is that the Fighting Irish have gone as far as they can go. Notre Dame isn't really capable of competing with the "big boys", and it can't be a legit title contender because .... insert excuse here.

In our latest podcast we discuss whether or not this opinion about Notre Dame is legitimate, and why.

During the podcast we discuss and dismantle some of the themes often used to justify the opinion that Notre Dame can't be a title team.

We also go position-by-position and break down where Notre Dame has in fact had championship caliber players and/or production, where it has lacked and whether or not it can improve in those areas. One aspect of this discussion is that Notre Dame has actually had championship caliber players/production at every position in at least one season at every position except one ... quarterback.

The question is can Notre Dame put it all together in one season.

