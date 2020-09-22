Report: Notre Dame Cancels Tuesday Practice

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame has canceled its Tuesday practice.

Thamel noted that Notre Dame announced four positive COVID-19 tests on Monday as the reason, but according to Irish Breakdown's sources the issue goes deeper than just the four new positive tests, but nothing has been confirmed by anyone at Notre Dame.

It remains to be seen if Notre Dame will need to go through another round of testing in order to get back on the practice field in advance of Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Having to cancel a Tuesday practice is a step in the wrong direction in regards to playing on Friday, and new tests along with the players that were already expected to be out this weekend could make things dicey for the Irish.

The good news for Notre Dame and Wake Forest is that both programs have a bye week scheduled for next weekend (Oct. 3), which could make postponing the game an extra week more workable. There has been no word from Notre Dame regarding the reasons for the canceled practice or about how it impacts this weekend's game, but it's worth pointing out the schedules for both programs just in case things continue to take a turn for the worse for Notre Dame.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter