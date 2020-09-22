SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Report: Notre Dame Cancels Tuesday Practice

Bryan Driskell

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame has canceled its Tuesday practice.

Thamel noted that Notre Dame announced four positive COVID-19 tests on Monday as the reason, but according to Irish Breakdown's sources the issue goes deeper than just the four new positive tests, but nothing has been confirmed by anyone at Notre Dame.

It remains to be seen if Notre Dame will need to go through another round of testing in order to get back on the practice field in advance of Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Having to cancel a Tuesday practice is a step in the wrong direction in regards to playing on Friday, and new tests along with the players that were already expected to be out this weekend could make things dicey for the Irish.

The good news for Notre Dame and Wake Forest is that both programs have a bye week scheduled for next weekend (Oct. 3), which could make postponing the game an extra week more workable. There has been no word from Notre Dame regarding the reasons for the canceled practice or about how it impacts this weekend's game, but it's worth pointing out the schedules for both programs just in case things continue to take a turn for the worse for Notre Dame.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
jameskroner3
jameskroner3

God I am sick of COVID. Good news about the bye week at least.

BethDitt21
BethDitt21

They haven't had 4 positive tests at ND since Friday Sept. 18. Not sure where that data is from, but not the official ND counts. https://here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Dashboard
Dashboard

Campus health and safety information and links to a wide range of helpful resources as the University prepares for the reopening of campus for the 2020-21 academic year.

chamgel
chamgel

If the canceled practice is due to covid would postponing the game a week even help any? With the protocols in place anyone that tests positive is automatically out 10 days, and anyone in contact tracing is out 14, so either way anyone that test positive late last week or at any point this week would be highly unlikely to play next week.....

I should also add that I’m sick of Covid. Still don’t understand the need for all the testing. Treat those that are sick, those that aren’t should be able to go ahead with life as normal...

chamgel
chamgel

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. South Florida

All the latest updates from Notre Dame vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Grading The Notre Dame Offense vs. South Florida

Time to hand out grades for the Notre Dame offense from its win over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Iupjes2001

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over South Florida: Offense

There was plenty to learn and takeaway from the offensive performance against South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

All the latest updates and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Grading The Notre Dame Defense vs. South Florida

Time to hand out grades for the Notre Dame defense against South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. South Florida

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from the 52-0 victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. South Florida

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from the victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

SDS123

Players of the Game From Notre Dame's Victory Over USF

Players of the game from the Notre Dame victory over South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Key Takeaways From The Notre Dame Win Over South Florida: Defense

There was plenty to learn and takeaway from the defensive performance against South Florida

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week Two

Recapping the weekend performances for former Notre Dame players in the NFL

Bryan Driskell

by

Bob Rodes