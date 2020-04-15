Notre Dame Football: Championship Quest Requires Building Around Strengths

Notre Dame went 59-31 during the first seven years of Brian Kelly’s tenure in South Bend. The Irish had more 5+ loss seasons than they did double digit win seasons. Notre Dame was a very long way away from competing for a national title. Not on talent as much as the overall structure and foundation of the program.

After the 4-8 debacle, head coach Brian Kelly made some very important changes that have allowed Notre Dame to go 33-6 in the three seasons since. Notre Dame has made the College Football Playoff and been ranked in the Top 10 at some point in each of those three seasons.

Not since 1993 has Notre Dame as a program been this close to being a legitimate national title contender. Notre Dame isn’t there yet, but they are much closer. Over the next week I’m going to have a number of articles focusing on where Notre Dame needs to get to become a legitimate title contender, mainly keying on areas where recruiting must change and where the program must get better.

But before we do that, let’s focus on the strengths of the program, and areas that are the foundational areas the Fighting Irish program must build around.

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING PROGRAM

When Kelly made the decision to hire Matt Balis to run the strength program it served as arguably the biggest catalyst to the turnaround. I’ve had a number of off-the-record conversations with Irish coaches the last three years and they consistently sing the praises of Balis and his staff, and it is a complete staff that is responsible for that success.

Balis sets the agenda, just like Kelly sets the agenda for the football coaching staff. The best strength programs also have assistants that carry out that plan at a high level, and Balis has that kind of group.



As long as Balis stays at Notre Dame the Irish should have one of the best strength and conditioning situations in the country.

DEFENSIVE COACHING

The addition of Mike Elko and Clark Lea to the staff, combined with the move of Mike Elston back to the defensive line, played a major role in Notre Dame’s defensive turnaround. Former cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght was a very good teacher at his position, and the cornerback play the last three years was outstanding. Kelly hired Mike Mickens to replace him, and it was a tremendous hire, as Mickens is a rising star in the coaching ranks.

I went into the 2019 season feeling the Irish staff was top-notch, but they were even better than expected. Notre Dame not only didn’t take a step back on defense in 2019, they were even better statistically in some key areas. The overall play can and must continue to improve, and I’ll discuss that in upcoming articles, but there’s a confidence here that Notre Dame has a coaching staff capable of keeping this thing rolling on defense.

The reality is Lea is unlikely to be at Notre Dame much longer if the defense continues to play as well as it has in recent seasons. Some program is going to wisely make him their next head coach.

Kelly must then keep as much of the operation rolling and make another strong defensive coordinator hire. Kelly has hired four defensive coordinators during his tenure at Notre Dame, and three of them were excellent, so making it four for five will be a must when that time comes.

OFFENSIVE LINE TALENT

I will discuss the coaching and development of the line in future articles, but when breaking down the talent of the line the Irish are in very good shape. Recruiting at the position in future years must get better, but right now Notre Dame has the talent to put one of the nation’s elite lines on the field.

Let’s be honest here, if Notre Dame wants to compete for championships it must be dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the big men up front must lead the way. That has been a key theme on the best Notre Dame squads the last three decades.

All the personnel tools are in place, from a starting standpoint and a depth/competition standpoint, for Notre Dame to be elite up front.

FRONT SEVEN DEPTH OF TALENT

Notre Dame’s had talented starting defensive linemen throughout the Kelly tenure. There were NFL players on each of his lines going all the way back to 2010 (Ian Williams, Darius Fleming, Kapron Lewis-Moore). Notre Dame has also had two of the best linebackers in the entire nation the last decade (Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith).

What the defense lacked for much of the previous decade was depth in the front seven, an issue that has been addressed in impressive fashion in the last few years. Linebacker is in question in future years if the Irish want to keep that going, but looking at the current roster there’s a strong foundation in place.

Along the defensive front, Notre Dame is recruiting the position as well as it has in a long time. There are some highly ranked players mixed in with some raw but high-ceiling athletes on the roster, and the combination has the Fighting Irish in great position up front.

If Elston and Balis continue doing what they’ve done the last few seasons the future is incredibly bright at that position. If you look around the college football world, being big time up front on defense is a must if you want to compete for titles.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END DEPTH OF TALENT

Sports Illustrated recently released its “Wide Receiver U” breakdown and the Irish cracked the Top 10. Notre Dame has produced five NFL wideouts during the Kelly tenure, a number that will grow next week when Chase Claypool gets picked. That list includes a pair of first round selections (Will Fuller, Michael Floyd).

What the wide receiver position often lacked, however, was depth of talent. That shouldn’t be an issue in upcoming seasons.

Notre Dame has recruited the position quite well in recent seasons. The talented and deep 2018 class (Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III, Joe Wilkins Jr., Micah Jones) will now be juniors and are poised for big seasons. The incoming freshman class (Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts, Jay Brunelle) is loaded and Notre Dame already has a commitment from Top 100 wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame has a chance to be a very, very good at wideout in future seasons, and the current group has a lot more depth of speed than it’s had in the past.

The Irish were ranked No. 4 in the “Tight End U” breakdown, but that ranking should have been much higher. Notre Dame has produced six NFL tight ends in the Kelly era, and that number will also grow next week when Cole Kmet gets picked. Notre Dame returns former Top 100 recruit Brock Wright in 2020, and talented risers like Tommy Tremble and George Takacs return. Notre Dame will welcome the nation’s best incoming group of tight ends in the fall.

Notre Dame is absolutely loaded moving forward at tight end, which combines with the wideouts to give the Irish an incredibly deep and talented group of pass catches for the quarterbacks.

IMPROVED TEAM SPEED ON DEFENSE

Notre Dame isn’t quite at the level they need to be, but the overall team speed on defense has seen a huge boost in recent seasons. When you watch Notre Dame play the last two seasons they had rangy and athletic players on all three levels of the defense.

Skill development must continue, but this is one of the longest, rangiest and fastest defenses Notre Dame has had in the last decade-plus.

WRAPPING THINGS UP

Moving forward, the key for Notre Dame is not taking a step back in these key areas. One area that has plagued Notre Dame the last decade is the tendency to take steps back in strong areas as formerly weak areas become strengths.

The areas discussed above must remain strengths and be built on. Notre Dame can’t afford to see improved play at quarterback at the same time as the line takes a step back, for example. Maintaining strengths as the program makes key improvements is a must for the Irish to take the next step forward and actually compete for a national championship.

