Chase Ketterer Has Played A Key Role In Helping Prepare Notre Dame For The Option

Notre Dame walk-on Chase Ketterer has played a crucial role in getting the Irish ready for Navy and its option offense

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had one specific thought in mind when he offered Chase Ketterer a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on.

He needed a quarterback who was familiar with the triple-option to help the Irish prepare for Navy.

Ketterer, a 5-11 1/2, 203-pound sophomore is listed as a running back. In reality, Ketterer is Notre Dame’s triple-option expert.

“We really liked his competitiveness and thought he was an outstanding athlete, but this was a conversation that we had and when we obviously entered into this kind of agreement,” Kelly said. “He’s actually done more quite frankly (than help for Navy). When we came shorthanded at the quarterback position, he actually handled probably 80% of the quarterback duties on the scout team the last couple of weeks. He got a little bit of help from Tyler (Buchner) and Drew (Pyne), but not a ton. So, he's actually done much more and he's done a really, really nice job."

Ketterer was a standout quarterback at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Prairie is 20 miles west of Notre Dame. Ketterer rushed for 2,496 yards his senior year and 1,602 yards as a junior.

From fifth through tenth grade, Ketterer ran the triple option coming through New Prairie’s system. He played for Russ Radtke, one of the premier high school coaches in Indiana and an expert in the triple option. Radtke took New Prairie to the Class 3A state title game in 2014.

By the time Ketterer started at quarterback for the Cougars, the team had switched to a shotgun-style running game that used triple-option principles.

Kelly knew of Ketterer because his son Kenzel played football for St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend at the same time as Ketterer.

Ketterer worked on preparing for Navy every day during summer camp with running back Sam Assaf, who is the fullback in the triple option, and a few other rotating players.

This is Ketterer’s busiest week of the year.

He’s been taking snaps against the No. 1 defense to try to give Notre Dame a feel of what it’ll be like on Saturday when the Irish play Navy at 2:30 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame won’t be able to replicate the speed and precision that Navy brings to the game but it’s possible that the Irish will never have a scout team quarterback as good as Ketterer to help them prepare.

At New Prairie, Ketterer would beg his coaches to let him pass the ball. There were times when he grew frustrated with the narrowness of the offense.

This week, Ketterer loves being the guy that knows the triple option.

“In high school, I was really sick of it, “ Ketterer said of running the triple option. “I was like, ‘I cannot do this anymore. I need to do something else. But it’s kind of nice to get back to it. I haven’t done it for three years. It’s a change of pace.”

Ketterer said the biggest difference between the linemen on both sides of the ball in college is that they are bigger and they learn fast.

Ketterer said “it's a lot quicker of a read” for him on who should get the ball but it’s also “easier to see” who is in position to make a play on defense since the linemen are bigger.

“These linemen are crazy good,” he said. “It’s a whole different system for them. They haven’t really done it but they are killing it. I mean, it’s only the first day. It’s the difference between high school and college. They can pick up on stuff in a day.”

Ketterer said his main goal is to help the defense understand “pitch relationships.”

Occasionally, he’ll stop and tell a defensive lineman to adjust their positioning.

“Say, if the defensive end makes it really easy or obvious to read, I’ll say something to him,” Ketterer said, “like, “Hey, you probably shouldn’t do that or it will be a gash for a big play.”

Ultimately, Ketterer wants to be known as more than just the scout team quarterback for the triple option. He has also played running back and wide receiver.

His goal is to get on the field any way he can.

“I’d like to play special teams for sure,” he said. “I still need to get a little bigger but I think my speed would really benefit me on special teams. I’m hoping one day, if it’s next year or maybe my senior year, that I get there.”

