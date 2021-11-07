Notre Dame Jumps To No. 7 In Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame climbed up to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll

Notre Dame (8-1) is now No. 7 in both polls after the Irish jumped up a spot in the latest Associated Press poll. This came after the Irish climbed to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after Notre Dame's 34-6 victory over Navy (2-7).

The Irish were aided by an upset defeat of Michigan State (8-1) by Purdue (6-3). That 40-29 loss dropped the Spartans from No. 5 to No. 8, one spot behind the Irish.

Of course, the Irish beat Purdue 27-13 in September, and now the Boilermakers are one spot outside of the Top 25. Another team Notre Dame defeated in September was Wisconsin, who jumped into the Top 25 after winning its fifth game in a row. The Badgers now rank 20th after a blowout win over Rutgers.

The top four spots remained the same but Oregon (8-1) leaped Ohio State (8-1) after its 26-16 win over Washington (4-5). Ohio State struggled in its 26-17 win over Nebraska (3-7). Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28 back on September 11.

