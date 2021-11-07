Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Jumps To No. 7 In Associated Press Poll

    Notre Dame climbed up to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll
    Author:

    Notre Dame (8-1) is now No. 7 in both polls after the Irish jumped up a spot in the latest Associated Press poll. This came after the Irish climbed to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after Notre Dame's 34-6 victory over Navy (2-7).

    The Irish were aided by an upset defeat of Michigan State (8-1) by Purdue (6-3). That 40-29 loss dropped the Spartans from No. 5 to No. 8, one spot behind the Irish. 

    Of course, the Irish beat Purdue 27-13 in September, and now the Boilermakers are one spot outside of the Top 25. Another team Notre Dame defeated in September was Wisconsin, who jumped into the Top 25 after winning its fifth game in a row. The Badgers now rank 20th after a blowout win over Rutgers.

    The top four spots remained the same but Oregon (8-1) leaped Ohio State (8-1) after its 26-16 win over Washington (4-5). Ohio State struggled in its 26-17 win over Nebraska (3-7). Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28 back on September 11.

    Read More

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Jumps To No. 7 In Associated Press Poll

    25 seconds ago
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Coaches Poll

    1 hour ago
    Jayson Ademilola
    Football

    Notre Dame Defense Looks To Continue Building On Foundation Established vs. Navy

    1 hour ago
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

    3 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Players of the Game From The Notre Dame Win Over Navy

    5 hours ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over Navy, Dominant Defense, Injuries

    7 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

    9 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame Quarterback Tandem Does What It Takes To Beat Navy

    13 hours ago